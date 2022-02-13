ATK Mohun Bagan 3 - 1 NorthEast United FC - 4 things we learned

In match number 89 of the Indian Super League's 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United FC 3-1 at the Fatorda in Goa on Saturday.

It was a game between the fourth-placed Mariners against the bottom-placed side, the Highlanders.

ATK Mohun Bagan needed the win to move into second spot in the league and close the gap with leaders Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC needed the win to move to 10th in the table.

ATK Mohun Bagan's season depended on the game's outcome today, while NorthEast United FC had nothing but pride to play for.

The game started with ATK Mohun Bagan creating some early chances, but Manvir Singh failed to convert them. VP Suhair then gave NorthEast United FC the lead in the 17th minute from a Marcelinho pass.

The lead lasted just five minutes for the Highlanders. Joni Kauko scored the equalizer for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 22nd minute with a fantastic strike from long range. Just before halftime, Liston Colaco gave the Mariners the lead in the 45th minute.

The Mariners started the second half on a similar note to the first half. They put continuous pressure on the NorthEast United FC goal and were rewarded in the 52nd minute through a Manvir Singh strike.

The Highlanders created many chances after going two goals down, but they failed to utilize their opportunities.

With the win today, ATK Mohun Bagan moved into second spot in the league table while NorthEast United FC stayed at the bottom.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 NorthEast United FC fail to hold on to the lead

Mashoor had another poor game at the back for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

NorthEast United FC have had a couple of situations this season when they have taken the lead but have failed to hold on to it. A significant issue for this has been their defensive organization this season.

It was the fifth time the Highlanders had given away the lead this season. It was also the second time they had done the same against the Mariners.

Today, the defense looked to be entirely out of place for most of the game. The cohesion between midfield and defense was non-existent today.

#3 VP Suhair continues to impress this season

VP Suhair has been having a great season so far (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

VP Suhair has been the silver lining in an otherwise gloomy season for the Highlanders this season. The forward from Kerala has scored four goals this season and managed to get two assists.

His movement and link-up play has also been superb this season. He has managed to finish off some tough chances, showcasing clinical finishing traits. He has scored three goals and made two assists so far this season.

He is undoubtedly one of those players who will be in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian national team.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan perform excellently without a bunch of crucial players

ATK Mohun Bagan players stepped up in the absence of some crucial players (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan missed Roy Krishna, David Williams, Carl McHugh and Hugo Boumous due to injuries. The four foreigners have been essential for the Mariners this season and have been the leading architects of their victories on the pitch.

Today looked to be a difficult task for the Mariners as they faced the Highlanders, who had their entire squad available.

Juan Ferrando's team, though, showcased beautiful attacking football to completely dominate the game and win the game by a handsome margin.

The Mariners' quality bench strength was tested today and they performed up to expectations.

This victory will give the Mariners hope in the upcoming games.

#1 Liston Colaco, the Indian player of the season

Liston Colaco scored his seventh goal of the campaign today (Image courtesy: ISL media)

This season, Liston Colaco is the highest scoring Indian in the Indian Super League with seven goals from 14 games. The former Hyderabad FC winger has also secured two assists to his name during the season.

He has been a crucial piece in the Mariners jigsaw, and he has performed his duties to perfection. He has scored some brilliant goals this season and today also managed to achieve one goal and an assist.

Dealing with his runs down the flanks has been a daunting task for defenders this season.

The Mariners faithful will hope Liston continues to perform the way he has done so far.

Edited by Aditya Singh