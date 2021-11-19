ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan 4 vs 2 Kerala Blasters - 4 things we learned

The 2021-22 ISL season kicked off today with ATK Mohun Bagan playing Kerala Blasters.

The ISL has started with this fixture for some time now, as this fixture guarantees entertainment.

The match started with a bang as ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the match's second minute through a Hugo Boumous strike. Sahal Abdul Samad equalized for the Blasters in the 24th minute. Roy Krishna gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 27th minute through a penalty. Hugo Boumous doubled ATK Mohun Bagan's lead in the 39th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-1 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

The second half started on a similar note to the first half. Liston Colaco scored the fourth goal for ATKMB in the 50th minute. Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored Kerala Blasters in the 69th minute to pull one back for the Blasters.

The match ended with the scoreboard reading 4-2 in favor of the Mariners.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Referee decisions continue to be a matter of concern

Liston Colaco scored a beautiful goal

It is the eighth season of the FSDL run tournament, and referee decisions continue to be a matter of concern for the organizers.

The first goal that ATK Mohun Bagan scored had a hint of offside in it. Roy Krishna was in a clear offside position and tried to play the ball until the last minute. Whether he got a touch or not is a matter of debate, but he interfered with the play, which should have been flagged as offside.

Kerala Blasters will feel undone when Joni Kauko clearly handled the ball inside the box. However, the referee didn't give a penalty. The hand was also in an unusual place. Such decisions are given as penalties worldwide, but the referee didn't give it for some reason.

#3 Sahal Abdul Samad shows promise from the first game of the season

Sahal scored a brilliant goal today

Samad is probably one of the most highly-rated players in the country. He has, though, failed to live up to expectations until now.

Sahal today scored a brilliant goal from a Rahul KP pass in the first half. The goal was a brilliant half volley. Sahal showed a calm, composed manner in receiving the ball and then finishing off the chance.

Kerala Blasters fans will hope their local star continues to perform throughout the ISL season.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan team a few shades above Kerala Blasters

Roy Krishna scored from the penalty spot

ATK Mohun Bagan have the best squad in the ISL on paper. Today they showed that it isn't just based on paper but in reality too. Right from the first minute, ATKMB took control of the game and never had a problem with anything Kerala Blasters could come up with.

All the Indian players are star Indian players in this ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI. Moreover, the foreign players are probably the best in the ISL.

Their other advantage is that the core team has been playing together for the past few seasons. This enables them to adapt to Antonio Habas' style of play appropriately.

Kerala Blasters were outdone entirely by the quality ATKMB possesses in their squad.

#1 Hugo Boumous shows his worth in ISL

Hugo scored a brace today

ATK Mohun Bagan broke the bank to secure the signing of French Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous, spending ₹2 crore on him.

Hugo has been incredible in the ISL, helping FC Goa win their first-ever league shield in 2019-20. He also guided Mumbai City FC to their first-ever double of the ISL League Winners Shield plus the ISL trophy.

If rumors are to be believed, ATK's Mohun Bagan paid the highest ever transfer fee in Indian football to secure his signing.

Hugo showed his class right from the first minute of the game. He gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the second minute from an excellent curler from the edge of the box.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hugo scored ATK Mohun Bagan's third goal in the 39th minute. He made full use of a blunder by Bijoy and punished Kerala Blasters by slotting the ball through Albino Gomes' legs.

Edited by Aditya Singh