ISL 2021/22 ATK Mohun Bagan preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

ISL 2020/21 runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan will kickstart their campaign against the Kerala Blasters on November 19. The PJN Stadium in Fatorda will serve as their home ground for the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished second in the points table last year due to which they didn't win the ISL shield. The club also missed out on winning the ISL trophy as they lost 1-2 to Mumbai City FC in the summit clash.

Having missed out on the trophy last season, the club will look to challenge their opponents for silverware this season.

ISL 2021/22: ATK Mohun Bagan Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 19 vs Kerala Blasters FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

November 27 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 1 vs Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 6 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 11 vs Chennaiyin FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 16 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 21 vs Northeast United FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 29 vs FC Goa at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

January 5 vs Hyderabad FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

January 8 vs Odisha FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan's matches?

One can watch the Mariners in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

ATK Mohun Bagan squad for ISL 2021/22

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Michael Soosairaj, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee