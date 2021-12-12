ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - 4 things we learned

ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC faced each other in Match no. 25 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The match ended with both sides sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan came off the back of two back-to-back defeats, against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. The Mariners desperately needed a win to shake off their disappointments from their previous fixtures.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC were only able to secure a point against struggling SC East Bengal in their last match. They needed the win to get back to their winning form.

The initial moments of the game saw ATK Mohun Bagan shedding their skin from previous encounters in the ISL and stepping up to the occasion. But soon after the goal from winger Liston Colaco, the Mariners slowly went back to their old selves. They sat back, allowing Chennaiyin FC to come at them.

A quick throw-in from Chennaiyin FC caught the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders napping. Midfielder Vladimir Koman's eventual shot ended up in the ATK Mohun Bagan goal for the equalizer.

The second half saw some chances created but neither team could capitalize as the match ended in a draw.

Let's take a look at the 4 things we learned from this exciting encounter.

#4 No signs of change in the way ATK Mohun Bagan are set up

ATK Mohun Bagan, despite their two defeats in this current edition of the ISL, have not made any changes in the way they approach the game.

Coach Antonio Lopez Habas deployed the team in its usual formation despite weaknesses being exposed previously. Its result was that Chennaiyin FC looked more threatening after conceding and dominated the space pockets in advantageous positions.

One aspect that creates an issue for the Mariners is the lack of attacking the second balls. This left a decent amount of space between the attack line and the midfield line. This allowed the Chennaiyin FC midfielders freedom on the ball.

#3 Chennaiyin FC captain proving his worth

Bozidar Bandovic seems to have chosen the right candidate as his side's captain. Anirudh Thapa was prolific in all areas and all aspects of the game. He performed brilliantly, from winning the second ball to being a nightmare for the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders.

The 23-year old midfielder bossed the midfield along with partners Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk.

#2 Communication gap amidst ATK Mohun bagan attackers

Since the Mumbai City FC match, there seems to be a communication gap between the ATK Mohun Bagan attackers. Hugo Boumous, who has been signed for his creativity, looked like a different character against the Marina Machans. His partner in crime, Roy Krishna, also looked like a shadow of his usual self.

The Fiji international was key in the build-up to Liston's goal.But he did not seem effective otherwise and was not able to impact the match in his usual manner.

#1 Chennaiyin FC can be dangerous

Chennaiyin FC can be a dangerous thorn for their opponents under the leadership of Bozidor Bandovic. The evolution of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa under him is noticeable. The duo have been lethal in their positions and have shown major signs of what they can be.

Fullbacks Reagan Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala have also been effective both offensively and defensively. Together these players can add to the overall chemistry of the squad. The whole squad, if they continue like this, can add to their points tally of Chennaiyin FC going forward.

