ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Hyderabad FC in their second-leg semi-final clash on the road to the ISL Finals. The Mariners are currently behind on aggregate score and will face an uphill task of scoring three goals without a reply in order to qualify for the finale. Juan Ferrando's side had a few injury concerns that saw a seemingly depleted side take the field against the Nizams.

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez's side will enjoy their lead and will look to defend it in a bid to qualify for the ISL Finals for the first time in their history. After failing to win the ISL Shield, Manolo Marquez and his army will look to compensate for the loss with silverware to end the season on a high and their first-leg lead will be a huge boost for them.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The teams have been fairly competitive against each other, not allowing their opponents to get away with a win on most occasions. However, the Nizams have an advantage from the first-leg encounter between the two sides, ousting the Mariners 3-1 on that night.

Matches played: 5

ATKMB wins: 1

HFC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Team News

ATKMB: Hugo Boumous, Tiri and David Williams are doubtful to make the squad for the Mariners

HFC: The Nizams have no fresh injury concerns.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

This encounter will be a more psychological battle between the two sides.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad FC

