Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the reverse leg fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL). The two sides will clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Blasters, who are currently fourth in the table, will hunt for a win against the Mariners to keep themselves safe in the play-off spot.

A win will also serve as revenge for Ivan Vukomanovic's side, who could not manage it against the Green and Maroon Brigade since last season.

Juan Ferrando's men, on the other hand, will be looking to add to their tally of wins and complement their current form. A win would solidify their position in second spot behind Hyderabad FC. It will also keep them in contention for a table-topping conclusion and an AFC Champions League spot.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

The Mariners have won three out of three meetings with the Yellow Tuskers in the ISL league stage. The two sides have only played each other only thrice since the Kolkata giants made their ISL debut in the 2020-21 season. The Mariners ran away 4-2 winners in the previous game between the two sides.

Matches played: 3

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 3

Draws: 0

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

Both the teams are in sound form and can get the better of each other. It is difficult to write-off any of the sides in this encounter. But the Mariners may be able to edge past their opponents due to a lack of personnel at Ivan Vukomanovic's disposal.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Edited by Diptanil Roy