ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will face NorthEast United FC in Match 89 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday at PJN Stadium, Margao. The Mariners will look to cement their position in the top four, while the Highlanders will desperately hope to rise from the bottom spot.

The Mariners are fourth in the league table, having accumulated 23 points in 13 games, with six wins, five draws and two losses.

In their most recent match, ATKMB defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1. They had more possession and were more accurate with their passing than HFC. Under Juan Ferrando, the Kolkata-based team has yet to lose a game.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 16 games. The Highlanders are out of the ISL 2021-22 top-four race after a frustrating 2-1 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in their last game.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Prior to this match, the Mariners and Highlanders had met five times. ATK Mohun Bagan won three and while NorthEast United FC emerged victorious only once. Their remaining clash ended in a stalemate.

Matches Played: 5

ATKMB wins: 3

NEUFC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Top scorers in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Liston Colaco (Six goals in 13 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (Six goals in six matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (Two clean sheets in 13 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy (One cleansheet in seven matches), Mirshad Michu (One cleansheet in six matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Mirshad Michu - 32 (NEUFC), Amrinder Singh - 34 (ATKMB)

Most passes: Pritam Kotal - 530 (ATKMB), Hernan Santana - 580 (NEUFC),

Most interceptions: Hernan Santana - 37 (NEUFC), Pritam Kotal - 34 (ATKMB)

Most tackles: VP Suhair - 73 (NEUFC), Carl McHugh - 54 (ATKMB) Pritam Kotal - 44 (ATKMB)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee