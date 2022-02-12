ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will host NorthEast United FC in Match No. 89 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

The Mariners have an advantage, having played the fewest games out of all sides this season. The team is currently fourth in the league table with 23 points and is expected to hit the ground running after the win against Hyderabad FC.

The Highlanders, meanwhile, are going through a rough patch in this competition. Khalid Jamil's side are languishing at the bottom of the table and have lost their last couple of games against Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams have faced each other on five occasions so far. While the Mariners have emerged victorious in three meetings, the Highlanders have managed to beat the Mariners once. Only one match has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 5

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 3

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Liston Colaco, David Williams, Manvir Singh

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottman, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Marcelinho, Imran Khan, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, VP Suhair

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

This fixture is definitely tilted in favor of the Mariners, who are in excellent form at the moment.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee