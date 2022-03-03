Chennaiyin FC 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in match number 105 of the Indian Super League's 2021-22 season at Fatorda in Goa on Thursday.

It was a game between the third-placed Mariners and eighth-placed Marina Machans. It was a must-win game for the Mariners if they wanted to stay in the race for the League Shield.

Chennaiyin FC had nothing but pride to play for as their chances of qualifying for the playoffs were over.

The match started on a bright note for ATK Mohun Bagan as Roy Krishna hit the post in the second minute from a Joni Kauko through ball.

Marina Machans started getting more involved in the game as time passed but failed to convert the chances that came their way. Soon enough, they were made to rue these chances.

The Mariners took the lead in added time in the first half courtesy of a Roy Krishna strike from a Joni Kauko through ball.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC trying hard to score the equalizer but couldn't do so. Reagan Singh hit the post with a long-range attempt in the 63rd minute.

Both sides made a few goal attempts but failed to utilize their chances.

With a win, ATK Mohun Bagan moved into second place and leapfrogged Hyderabad FC.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from the game.

#4 Chennaiyin FC have one of their worst seasons

Koman didn't have the best of seasons (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Marina Machans had their worst season during the 2018-19 season when they finished last. They secured just nine points from 18 games that season and finished with 0.5 points per game (PPG).

Whereas, Chennaiyin FC finished the season with 20 points from 20 games this season, making it a PPG of 1.

They had an excellent start to the season but failed to retain the momentum as the season progressed. They secured 11 points from their first six games but managed to secure just nine from their remaining 14 games.

The season also saw Chennaiyin FC sack their coach midway through the season. Their foreign signings also failed to deliver this season, which hampered their prospects.

They will hope they come back stronger from this debacle next season.

#3 Kerala Blasters hope of finishing third squashed

ATK Mohun Bagan ended Kerala Blasters hopes of finishing the season in third place (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters' hopes of finishing third this season were squashed as ATK Mohun Bagan secured a victory against Chennaiyin FC.

Kerala Blasters will accumulate 36 points this season if they win their final game. But, the Mariners have earned 37 points with the win over Chennai.

The Blasters will hope of securing their spot in the playoffs in their last game against FC Goa on Sunday.

A slip up in their last game will allow previous season's champions Mumbai City FC a chance of making it to the playoffs.

#2 Joni Kauko proves his worth

Joni Kauko was brilliant on Thursday (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Joni Kauko had a slow start to the season as he took his time getting acclimatized to Indian conditions. However, the Finnish started proving his worth at the right time as ATK Mohun Bagan began to miss some of their crucial players this season.

He has accumulated three goals and six assists this season, most of which have come in the last five games.

The Mariners missed Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna and David Williams in the last few games. But Joni Kauko stepped up in those games and helped ATK Mohun Bagan at a crucial time.

He has definitely been one of the best signings this season.

It was from his pass that Roy Krishna scored the winning goal on Thursday.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan are the front runners to win the league shield

The Mariners secured a playoffs spot with a victory today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

With the win today, ATK Mohun Bagan equalled Jamshedpur FC's tally of 37 points this season. If they win their penultimate game against Jamshedpur FC, they will win the league shield. They will also secure a spot in the AFC Champions League.

The Mariners extended their unbeaten run to 15 games this season with a victory over Chennaiyin FC. They have also equalled FC Goa's record of most games to remain unbeaten. They also have a chance to beat the record if they remain unbeaten in their remaining games.

Edited by Aditya Singh