Chennaiyin FC 1 - 1 Hyderabad FC - 4 Things we learned

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw in match number 59 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The Hyderabad based side needed the win to move into second position in the points table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC could've gone level on points with fourth-placed Mumbai City FC.

Both teams came into the game having suffered a defeat in their last game.

The match started with both teams making their attacking intentions clear. Mohammed Sajid Dhot gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 13th minute through an Anirudh Thapa free-kick. Both teams had a couple of chances after the goal but failed to convert them.

Javier Siverio scored the equalizer in the 45th minute through a header from an Asish Rai cross.

The second half was similar to the first half as both teams created multiple opportunities to score a winner but couldn't capitalize on them.

Hyderabad FC moved into third in the points table with the draw while Chennaiyin are still placed sixth.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Hyderabad FC miss Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ogbeche was suspended for the match against Chennaiyin (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Bartholomew Ogbeche is this season's highest goal scorer in the ISL with nine goals so far. His goals have been crucial to Hyderabad FC being in the top four. However, they missed Ogbeche's services as he was suspended for today's game after picking up four yellow cards.

Javier Siverio played in place of Ogbeche today. Even though Siverio scored the equalizer, he failed to match the lethal efficiency of Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The number of chances Hyderabad FC missed would've made them wonder the result if they had Ogbeche playing today.

#3 Debjit Mazumdar justifies the "Savejit" tag

Debjit was today's man of the match (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Debjit Mazumdar is often referred to as 'Savejit' by his fans because of his athletic and instinctive saves. Fans of almost all the clubs he has played for have used it to refer to the goalkeeper from Hindmotor, West Bengal.

Today it was the turn of the Chennaiyin FC fans to label him as 'Savejit' as he made nine crucial saves during the game. He was also awarded the 'Man of the Match' for his heroics under the bar.

Debjit's performance was one of the primary reasons why the game ended in a draw.

#2 Poor finishing haunts both teams

Mirlan failed to score today. (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Both teams had a lot of similarities today, like both goals being scored from headers. The other similarity that both teams displayed was their poor finishing.

Strikers from both sides were guilty of wasting chances. Chennaiyin FC hit the post on one occasion while Debjit mostly denied Hyderabad FC.

Nerijus Vlaskis and Mirlan Murzaev were guilty of squandering a few good chances. Javier Siverio missed four good chances before scoring with the fifth chance in the first half itself.

Hyderabad had 24 shots in total of which 10 were on target but they managed to score just one goal.

#1 Chennaiyin FC's midfield resilience helps them secure a point

Chennaiyin FC's midfield worked hard today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Chennaiyin FC couldn't keep much possession of the ball but they kept their shape well and forced Hyderabad FC wide. Chennaiyin's tight pressing also forced Hyderabad to take shots from a distance which reduced the possibility of scoring.

The way Chennaiyin's midfield supported the defenders and then tried to hit Hyderabad FC on the counter is also praiseworthy. They made sure that their team got at least one point out of the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh