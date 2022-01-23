Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1  NorthEast United FC - 4 Things we learned

Chennaiyin FC defeated bottom-placed team NorthEast United FC 2-1 in match number 68 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

It was a match between the bottom-placed NUFC and the Chennai-based team, who were placed seventh in the table.

The game was important for both teams. Chennaiyin needed the win to break into the top four. At the same time, the Highlanders needed the win to move up from being the bottom-placed team.

The game started with NUFC pressing high up the pitch while Chennaiyin tried to score an early goal but failed to do so. Danmawia Ralte gave NorthEast United FC the lead in the 35th minute from an Imran Khan corner.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the Highlanders.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC upping the ante in getting the equalizer. Ariel Borysiuk scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute from a long-range strike.

Vladimir Koman gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 58th minute from a free-kick.

The Highlanders tried hard to get the equalizer but failed to do so.

With today's victory, Chennaiyin FC moved into third spot in the points table while NorthEast United FC languished at the bottom of the table.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Chennaiyin FC's poor finishing is a cause of concern

Rahim Ali missed two good chances in a span of two minutes (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Chennaiyin FC created a lot of chances, especially in the first half. Rahim Ali was guilty of wasting the game's best opportunity in the first half. He failed to connect properly with Vladimir through-ball and then miscued a Thapa pass in the very next minute.

Nerijus Valskis was also guilty of missing a good chance in the first half.

Ninthoi was particularly poor in the final third for Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC will need to sort out their finishing woes if they are to do well this season.

#3 Both keepers have a day to forget

Mirshad didn't have the best of games today (Image courtesy: NEUFC social media)

Chennaiyin FC have had keeper issues throughout the season. Debjit Mazumdar replaced Vishal Kaith, but the keeper from Hindmotor has had his problems too.

Mirshad has had a good season with the Highlanders so far. He is also the keeper to make the most saves this season.

Debjit had a poor game overall today and was responsible for the goal Chennai conceded.

Mirshad made some good saves today, but he should have saved the goals Chennaiyin scored. The long ranger that Ariel scored got past his legs as he dived towards his left side.

The free-kick from which Vladimir scored was due to a complete lack of judgment on the ball's flight.

#3 NorthEast United FC miss Deshron Brown upfront

The Highlanders missed Deshorn Brown today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

NorthEast United FC didn't have Deshorn Brown today, who missed the game due to medical reasons. Brown has been the team's highest goal scorer this season with seven goals.

NorthEast United FC had 28 shots on goal on Saturday, out of which six were on target.

The poor conversion rate of the Highlanders was due to the lack of good finishers in the team. NorthEast United FC also hit the post five times today, which makes one wonder what would have been the case if Brown had played.

Coach Khalid Jamil will hope his main striker is fit for the next match.

#1 NorthEast United FC's new signings show potential

Marcelinho showed glimpses of his class in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

NorthEast United FC made two new signings in the January transfer window. They signed ISL legend Marcelinho (Marcelo Leite Pereira) from Rajasthan FC. The Highlanders also signed attacking midfielder Marco Sahanek, who made his ISL debut today.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both new signings showed potential today. Marcelinho showed why he is so highly rated in the ISL, and Marco Sahanek showed glimpses of what he can do.

Edited by Aditya Singh