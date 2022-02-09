×
Create
Notifications

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Ninthoi Meetei in action during a training session (Pic credits: Chennaiyin FC Media)
Ninthoi Meetei in action during a training session (Pic credits: Chennaiyin FC Media)
Baraneetharan K
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 09, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Preview

Former champions Chennaiyin FC will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face FC Goa in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

In their previous game, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC after conceding a late goal in the 85th minute. The two-time champions, who are currently eighth in the standings with 19 points from 15 games, need more points on the board if they are to stay in contention for the playoffs.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have gone winless in their last five games. The Goan club are currently ninth in the standings with 15 points in their kitty. They've failed to live up to the expectations after achieving the AFC Champions League feat.

The narrative of the current ISL season is rather tricky for both teams, but a win keeps their spirits up heading onto a new season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can overcome their previous setbacks and get back on track.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

The rivalry between the two teams is fierce. Chennaiyin FC have played FC Goa a total of 20 times, with the former emerging victorious eight times. FC Goa have won 10 matches while two have ended in a draw.

When the two teams last met, FC Goa came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

.@jorgeortiz92’s second-half strike 🎯 gave @FCGoaOfficial ✌🏻ictory over @ChennaiyinFC in their previous encounter. ⚔️ What do you think the scoreline will look like tonight? 🤔 #CFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/3JwF94qhMF

Matches Played: 20

Chennaiyin wins: 8

Goa wins: 10

Draws: 2

Top scorers in the current season

CFC - Vladimir Koman (Three goals from nine matches)

FCG - Jorge Ortiz (Four goals in 10 matches)

The detailed ISL fixtures are available here.

Clean sheets in the current season

CFC - Vishal Kaith (Two clean sheets in eight matches)

FCG - Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet in three matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Here's a look at the goals from @SajidDhot and Alexander Romario Jesuraj in their previous games! 🔥 Are you ready for some more fireworks tonight? 🤩 #CFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/WmK9xbKsJl

Most Saves: Debijit - 29 (CFC), Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC), Dheeraj Singh - 23 (FCG)

Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 676 (CFC), Edu Bedia - 990 (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez - 630 (FCG)

Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 26 (CFC), Edu Bedia - 29 (FCG)

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Most Tackles: Ivan Gonzalez - 53 (FCG), Alberto Noguera - 56 (FCG), Anirudh Thapa - 53 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 42 (CFC)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी