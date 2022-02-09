Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Former champions Chennaiyin FC will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face FC Goa in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

In their previous game, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC after conceding a late goal in the 85th minute. The two-time champions, who are currently eighth in the standings with 19 points from 15 games, need more points on the board if they are to stay in contention for the playoffs.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have gone winless in their last five games. The Goan club are currently ninth in the standings with 15 points in their kitty. They've failed to live up to the expectations after achieving the AFC Champions League feat.

The narrative of the current ISL season is rather tricky for both teams, but a win keeps their spirits up heading onto a new season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can overcome their previous setbacks and get back on track.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

The rivalry between the two teams is fierce. Chennaiyin FC have played FC Goa a total of 20 times, with the former emerging victorious eight times. FC Goa have won 10 matches while two have ended in a draw.

When the two teams last met, FC Goa came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

Matches Played: 20

Chennaiyin wins: 8

Goa wins: 10

Draws: 2

Top scorers in the current season

CFC - Vladimir Koman (Three goals from nine matches)

FCG - Jorge Ortiz (Four goals in 10 matches)

The detailed ISL fixtures are available here.

Clean sheets in the current season

CFC - Vishal Kaith (Two clean sheets in eight matches)

FCG - Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet in three matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Debijit - 29 (CFC), Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC), Dheeraj Singh - 23 (FCG)

Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 676 (CFC), Edu Bedia - 990 (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez - 630 (FCG)

Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 26 (CFC), Edu Bedia - 29 (FCG)

Most Tackles: Ivan Gonzalez - 53 (FCG), Alberto Noguera - 56 (FCG), Anirudh Thapa - 53 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 42 (CFC)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee