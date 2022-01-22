Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will face NorthEast United FC in Match 68 of ISL 2021-22 on Saturday evening at PJN Stadium Fatorda, Goa.

The Marina Machans, led by Bozidar Bandovic, are in seventh place with 15 points after four victories, three draws and four defeats. Chennaiyin FC have been in a rut recently, but they have much too much quality and promise to be written off just yet.

Chennaiyin's goal-scoring difficulties have been laid bare this season, with the team scoring just 10 goals in 11 ISL games.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, have struggled to replicate their previous season's success, and currently lie in last place with only two wins. Their defense has been a source of concern all season.

Both parties will enter this match in spotty form. Chennaiyin will attempt to secure their playoffs spot, while the Highlanders will look to win this game.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC have met 15 times in the history of the ISL. The Highlanders hold a slim lead in the head-to-head record, with six wins to Chennaiyin's four. Five meetings between the two clubs have resulted in draws.

Chennaiyin FC registered a narrow 2-1 victory against NorthEast United in their most recent face-off earlier this season.

Matches played: 15

Chennaiyin wins: 4

NorthEast United wins: 6

Draws: 5

Top scorers in the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Mirlan Murzaev (two goals from 10 matches), Nerijus Valskis (two goals from seven matches)

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (six goals in six matches)

Note: Both of Valskis' goals came during his time at Jamshedpur FC.

Clean sheets from the current season

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (two cleansheets in eight matches).

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy (one cleansheet in five matches), Mirshad Michu (one cleansheet in five matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mirshad Michu - 30 (NEUFC), Vishal Kaith - 20 (CFC).

Most Passes: Vladimir Koman - 530 (CFC), Hernan Santana - 436 (NEUFC),

Most Interceptions: Anirudh Thapa - 23 (CFC), Hernan Santana - 30 (NEUFC)

Also Read Article Continues below

Most Tackles: VP Suhair - 52 (NEUFC), Anirudh Thapa - 45 (CFC), Reagan Singh - 40 (CFC)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee