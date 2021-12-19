Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - 4 things we learned

Chennaiyin FC locked horns with Odisha FC in Match no. 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The promise of an enticing encounter was shattered by the poor display of the Juggernauts, who for most of the match dominated by their opponent.

While Chennaiyin FC were able to dominate most of the game, their opponents Odisha FC were struggling to find their rhythm. The Marina Machans looked solid defensively and was fluid on the counters. Meanwhile, the Juggernauts were slow in the build-up and were unable to resist the opposition's press and gave the ball away cheaply.

Germanpreet Singh and Mirlan Murzaev scored for Bozidar Bandovic's side while Odisha FC's consolation was netted by Javier Hernandez. Chennaiyin FC could have taken the game away if not for the missed penalty by Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Here are the four takeaways from this exciting match.

#4 Chennaiyin FC's sound defending

Bozidar Bandovic has implemented a technically sound defensive system for Chennaiyin FC. The side is compact and gets into shape quickly in defensive transitions.

Chennaiyin FC had implemented a back three with Slavko Damjanovic at center partnered by Narayan Das and Ariel Borysiuk on either side. All three defenders help in the build-up phase and they are assisted by Vladimir Koman. He either supports in circulating possession or drags away opposing players away from the ball carrier to allow free movement.

#3 Chennaiyin FC's switching play

Chennaiyin FC are able to switch play to disrupt the shape of the opposition's defense. Wing-backs Reagan Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala aid this process with the support of the midfielders.

This causes the opposition to shift their focus from one side to another and hence leaves gaps within their lines, allowing Chennaiyin FC to capitalize further.

One of the most important players in this Chennaiyin FC setup has to be Vladimir Koman. The midfielder covers a huge amount of ground for Marina Machans and supports the team both in attack and defense.

#2 Odisha FC poor in attack

The Juggernauts were clinical in the games in which they secured wins. However, their attacking patterns seem to have caught the eye and their opposition has managed to overpower the area.

Odisha FC started playing as a counter-attacking side and that requires them to be good in attacking transitions. Javier Hernandez, who was earlier responsible for initiating these moves by dropping deep, looked incapable of moving with the ball. He was usually found outnumbered by the Chennaiyin FC players. Odisha FC also did not seem to have a play-book that constructs variations in the final third.

#1 Odisha FC slow in transitions

Odisha FC has been inefficient in handling transitions, both offensive and defensive. This has allowed their opponents to use space in their own half and sneak away with goals.

Odisha FC captain Hector Rodas has been missed tremendously in the backline. The Spaniard was a rock beside Victor Mongil in the center of defense and also aided the side in counters.

Edited by Aditya Singh