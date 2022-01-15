FC Goa 1 - 1 NorthEast United FC - 4 Things we learned

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC played out a 1-1 draw in match number 60 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season on Friday.

Both sides needed the win to stay within a chance of making it into the top four. The Gaurs and NorthEast United FC both had only one win in their last five games.

The match started with a bang for NorthEast United FC as they took the lead in the second minute from a Hernan Santana free-kick.

The Gaurs had numerous chances to equalize but failed to convert them. Airam Cabrera finally scored the equalizer in the 39th minute from a header.

The second half saw FC Goa create numerous opportunities but they failed to convert them. They did score once, but the goal was disallowed due to a poor refereeing decision.

With today's draw, FC Goa moved into eighth in the table and are four points from the top four. NorthEast United FC stayed in 10th place with the draw.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Battle of Indian Head Coaches in the ISL

It was the first time two Indian head coaches faced each other in the ISL (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

It was the first time in the ISL that two Indian head coaches faced off against each other. Khalid Jamil was in charge of NorthEast United FC, while Derrick Pereira was in charge of the Gaurs.

It was a big moment for Indian football as ISL teams have historically had pessimistic views regarding Indian coaches. Khalid Jamil's success with NorthEast United FC last season was an eye-opener for everyone.

With Juan Ferrando joining ATK Mohun Bagan this season, the Gaurs have appointed their technical director Derrick as head coach. Derrick's appointment has shown that there is a shift in the thinking process for specific ISL teams.

The match itself was entertaining, with both teams showcasing some good attacking displays.

#3 FC Goa denied a clear goal

Airam was involved in the melee which led to the disallowed goal (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

It was the 79th minute. Jorge Ortiz floated a free-kick from midfield and Mirshad, the NorthEast United FC goalkeeper, fumbled with his save. The ball landed near Airam Cabrera, who turned and took a shot which the Highlanders defenders blocked.

However, the defenders failed to clear the ball. And in the melee that followed, the ball fell for another Goa player who put the ball in.

While the Gaurs were celebrating, the referee disallowed the goal. The reason said was due to a foul on the keeper, but replays showed no such foul, and the keeper was in a melee with his own players. Nevertheless, the decision surely did steal two points from Goa.

#2 FC Goa's poor finishing denies them a victory against NorthEast United FC

Mirshad made some good saves to deny FC Goa a winner (Image courtesy: ISL Social media)

FC Goa had a good game of sorts today as they created a lot of chances but failed to convert them. They had 68 percent of the ball's possession and had 25 shots but just eight on target.

A lot of the shots they took were from inside the box with just the keeper to beat, but they placed it wide.

Airam Cabrera was guilty of missing some of the most straightforward chances of the game.

The Gaurs need to improve their finishing, or they will suffer to convert draws into wins.

Maybe missing so many players due to injury and Covid affected the team's overall finishing.

Mirshad Michu made some fine saves during the game to deny FC Goa a winner as well.

#1 A game of two halves

Goa failed to make use of the chances they created (Image Courtesy: ISL Social media)

The match today was a classic case of a game of two halves. NorthEast United FC started the game with a bang as they took the lead in the second minute. After that, they had some good possession of the ball. They continued to create chances and could have scored too.

However, FC Goa got the equalizer in the 39th minute. The game had a balanced element to it until halftime.

The game turned into a one-sided affair in the second half. FC Goa completely dominated the ball and created numerous opportunities.

NorthEast United FC defended for most of the second half and couldn't do much. They failed to feed the ball to Deshorn Brown, who had a quiet game.

FC Goa will be disappointed with just a point from today's game.

