ISL 2021-22: FC Goa 4 - 4 Kerala Blasters - 4 things we learned

FC Goa drew Kerala Blasters 4-4 in match No. 109 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

In a game between the fourth-placed Tuskers and ninth-placed Gaurs, the fate of both teams had been secured before kickoff. FC Goa had just pride to play for while the Tuskers were looking to get into the playoffs on the back of a win.

Kerala Blasters made the playoffs on Saturday night after Mumbai City FC lost to Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa started the game well, having more possession as they tried to open up the Tusker's defense.

Kerala Blasters took the lead in the 10th minute off a Jorge Pereyra Diaz strike. The Gaurs, taken aback, continued to make silly mistakes in the minutes that followed. Young goalkeeper Hritik Tiwari brought down Chencho Gyeltshen inside the box in the 25th minute and Diaz scored from the resulting penalty to double the lead for the Tuskers.

The scoreboard at half-time read 2-0 in favor of Kerala Blasters.

The Gaurs started the second half with a bang and scored their first goal of the game in the 49th minute, courtesy of an Airam Cabrera tap-in. The Spanish striker scored his second of the night in the 63rd minute from the penalty spot.

Aibanbha Dohling scored a beauty in the 79th minute to give the Gaurs the lead. Cabrera completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute from a Devendra Murgaonkar cross.

With a two-goal lead for the Gaurs and eight minutes left, the game looked to be over. Ivan Vukomanovic's men, though, had other ideas .

Vincy Barretto scored the Tusker's third goal in the 88th minute before Alvaro Vazquez scored the equalizer in the 90th minute.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from today's game.

#4 A game of two halves

Alvaro Vazquez scored in the 90th minute to secure a point for his side

It was a classic game of two halves. FC Goa started as the better team, but Kerala Blasters took the lead and reins of the game in the first half. FC Goa looked out of sorts and disjointed in the first half while the Tuskers were on the ball.

In the second half, FC Goa started as the better team and showcased some outstanding football to score four goals within a span of 33 minutes and secure a two-goal lead. the Tuskers, though, staged the perfect finish by scoring two goals in the final two minutes of regulation time to level scores.

Despite the game being a "dead rubber", it turned out to be an entertaining one. An eigh-goal thriller isn't something we see every day in the Indian Super League.

#3 FC Goa's Airam Cabrera becomes the second substitute to score a hat-trick this season

Airam Cabrera became the second substitute to score a hat-trick this season

Kiyan Nassri was the first substitute to score a hat-trick this season during the Kolkata Derby to help ATK Mohun Bagan to victory. Cabrera became the second to do so on Sunday.

The Spaniard, though, couldn't secure a victory for his side. Had he found his scoring boots earlier on in the season, he perhaps could have helped FC Goa have a better season.

#2 Kerala Blasters need to work on their defense before the playoffs

Aibanbha Dohling scored a beauty in the second half by beating the Kerala Blasters defense

Four goals in a span of 33 minutes says much about the lapses in defense. While they played decently in the first half, Tuskers' defense fell apart in the second.

A lot of the defensive woes could be attributed to the number of changes made to the starting eleven. Though the Blasters fielded their two best centre-back pairings, the fact that they let in four goals will be something that will worry Ivan Vukomanovic.

#1 Kerala Blasters will take the positives of their attacking display into the playoffs

Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored a brace today

Kerala Blasters have scored 34 goals this season, the highest they have ever scored in a season in the Indian Super League. on Sunday, they showcased some brilliant attacking intent, despite not fielding their strongest team.

Vukomanovic will be happy that Vazquez and Diaz, his main strikers, got onto the scoresheet. The likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Chencho also put in spirited displays, which will give the Tuskers plenty of hope as they move into the playoffs.

