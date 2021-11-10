ISL 2021-22: FC Goa announce 28-member squad for league season

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa have announced a 28-member squad for the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Gaurs finished fourth the previous season. They faced a semi-final exit against eventual league and cup winners Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa come into the new season of the ISL with a historic Durand Cup win in their debut appearance. The Gaurs beat I-League side Mohammedan SC in the final in front of 40000 fans at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata back in August. Edu Bedia scored a stunning free-kick for the 1-0 win.

The Durand Cup win was FC Goa's third national title and fifth overall title. They had earlier won the ISL League Shield and Super Cup back in the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons respectively. This will be Juan Ferrando's second season as FC Goa Head Coach.

FC Goa have loads of local talent in the ISL squad

FC Goa have included 11 home-grown Goa-based players. They have a knack of promoting young local talent to the first team and have been one of the best run teams in the ISL. They have an overall emphasis on state leagues, youth teams, women's football and continental competitions.

The Panaji-based side have promoted three names from the FC Goa Developmental side to the first team for ISL 2021-22. The three players are Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia) and Christy Davis.

Airam Cabrera is the only new foreign signing who will make his first ISL appearance. Muhammad Nemil and Danstan Fernandes are the two new arrivals to the team who are set for their ISL debuts.

Dylan Fox and Nongdamba Naorem are the only two new signings at the club. They have prior ISL experience with NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC respectively.

Jorge Ortiz and Muhammad Nemil have sustained injuries and are not expected to take the field in the club's first ISL game against Mumbai City FC on November 22.

FC Goa have already won the Durand Cup in the 2021/22 season and will be eyeing their second title of the season.

The 28-member FC Goa Squad for ISL

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Edited by Diptanil Roy