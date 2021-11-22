ISL 2021/22 FC Goa Preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

FC Goa will kickstart their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Mumbai City FC on November 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Goa-based franchise finished fourth in the ISL 2020/21 campaign with 31 points, having won seven out of their 20 league phase fixtures. They lost only three matches, while the remaining 10 games ended in draws.

However, they crashed out of the competition after losing to Mumbai City FC on penalties in the semi-final clash. The Gaurs will look to avenge last season's defeat, which they suffered during their semi-final encounter.

Both Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will look to start their campaign with a victory.

ISL 2021/22: FC Goa Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 22 vs Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

November 26 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 4 vs NorthEast United FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 7 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 11 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

December 18 vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

December 24 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 29 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

January 2 vs Kerala Blasters FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 8 vs Chennaiyin FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

Where to watch FC Goa's matches?

Fans can watch the Gaurs in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

FC Goa squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

FC Goa Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021-22

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Edited by Diptanil Roy