FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

FC Goa will square off against Kerala Blasters FC in match No. 109 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Gaurs are already out of the race for the top 4 and this match will serve as an opportunity to end the season well. Having lost their last two games against Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC, the Gaurs will make a final attempt at salvaging some positives from a not-so-good season.

The Yellow Tuskers have a job on their hands. They will require a win to solidify their top 4 berth. Ivan Vukomanovic's side have won their last two games. The first came against Chennaiyin FC and the second against Mumbai City FC, who are also challenging for a top 4 spot.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC in ISL: Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 14 times previously, with the Tuskers triumphing in three of those encounters. The Gaurs have beaten the Yellow Tuskers on nine occasions and their other ISL fixtures ended in a draw.

Matches played: 15

FC Goa wins: 9

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 3

Draws: 3

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

The Gaurs have shown glimpses of defensive compactness against Mumbai City FC and can be expected to do the same against the Blasters. However, Ivan Vukomanovic's team will be bent on getting a positive result in order to consolidate their position amongst the top 4 in this season of ISL.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Kerala Blasters FC

