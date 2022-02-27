FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: 4 things we learned

In Match 103 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, fifth-placed Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa 2-0 at the Bambolim ground in Goa.

In a must-win game, the Islanders came out on top to make their way into the top 4, staying in the race for a playoff position in the process.

The match started on a bright note for the Gaurs, who had only pride to play for, creating a couple of good chances in the initial few minutes.

Airam Cabrera missed a penalty in the 18th minute after winning it himself. The miss proved to be a massive blow for the Gaurs and they never really came back from it.

Mehtab Singh gave the Islanders the lead in the 35th minute with a brilliant header from a Cassinho free-kick. The defending champions took that 1-0 lead into the break.

While both teams came out looking to score in the second half, it was Diego Mauricio scored Mumbai's second in the 86th minute, making the most of a defensive mishap.

The win took Mumbai City FC into the top four while FC Goa stayed put at ninth.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Mehtab Singh proves his worth

Mehtab was brilliant today (Image courtesy: Mehtab's Social media)

Mehtab Singh, the 23-year-old East Bengal academy graduate, has always been billed as a big prospect in Indian football. Unfortunately, he hasn't had many opportunities to showcase his talent. However, Des Buckingham has shown his belief in the Punjabi defender this season after Mehtab impressed the Islanders management last season.

He has made eleven appearances this season, scoring his first goal in the Indian Super League today.

Apart from the goal, his defensive work was superb today as he made some crucial interceptions and tackles to deny FC Goa a goal today.

#3 FC Goa's attack continues to fail them this season

Airam missed a penalty today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa have had an issue with their attack this season. They have scored 25 goals this season, among the lowest totals in the league. The Gaurs missing a prolific striker this season was a significant reason for the same.

Igor Angulo left the Gaurs to join the Islanders, and FC Goa haven't been able to find a proper replacement for the Spaniard. Airam missing a penalty did the team no favors either. A conversion there could have made a world of difference in the context of the game.

#2 FC Goa need to get their team combination in order

FC Goa lacked the cutting edge in today's game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Gaurs have played 19 games and have secured just 18 points from them. If FC Goa want to salvage any pride against the Kerala Blasters in their last match, they need to get their team combination in order.

The lack of coordination in the attack has been a significant issue for the Gaurs this season, with their forward unable to add to their ordinary goal tally for the season. Derrick Pereira will hope his team can finish the season on a high with a win against Kerala Blasters.

#1 Mumbai City FC need to improve if they are to challenge for the title

Mumbai City FC will need to work on their game if they want to challenge for the title (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC haven't been at their usual best in the last few games. The Islanders have won four of their previous five games, but their performances have been far from impressive. Before the last five games, they found themselves in a slump which saw them drop points for seven consecutive games.

Mumbai City FC haven't been the same without Ahmed Jahouh in midfield, and they need to work on fixing that if they are to make their top 4 position count.

