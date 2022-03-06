Hyderabad FC 2 - 1 Mumbai City FC - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in match number 108 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season on Saturday.

It was a must-win game for the Islanders if they wanted to qualify for the playoffs. Hyderabad FC needed the win to keep their hopes of finishing second in the league alive.

The match started on a bright note for the Nizams as they created a scoring chance in the game's first minute. They couldn't capitalize on it but took the lead in the 14th minute through a Rohit Danu strike.

Mumbai City FC tried to get the equalizer but failed to create enough chances to test the Hyderabad FC defense.

Hyderabad FC doubled their lead in the 41st minute after Joel Chianese finished off a brilliant long ball by Md. Yasir.

The second half started with both teams trying hard to score a goal.

Both teams created a few opportunities but failed to convert them. Mourtada Fall then got a goal back for the Islanders in the 76th minute from a Cassinho free-kick. The goal set up a mouth-watering clash in the final 15 minutes.

However, neither team could disturb the scoreline and the match ended 2-1.

Hyderabad FC moved into second spot in the league table while defending champions Mumbai City FC failed to secure a playoff spot.

On that note, let's take a look at the four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Covid hampers Hyderabad FC's chances of winning the league shield

Hyderabad FC missed Bartholomew Ogbeche at a crucial junction of the tournament (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC were the front runners to win the league shield two weeks ago. But a Covid scare in their camp hampered their hopes of winning the league shield at a crucial junction of the tournament.

The Nizams were forced to play their crucial encounter against Jamshedpur FC without their talisman striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. The striker is the highest goal scorer in the league this season with 17 goals. They also missed Joao Victor in their game against Jamshedpur FC and lost 0-3.

Against Mumbai again, they played without Ogbeche, while the likes of Akash Mishra and Victor made it to the bench.

Despite missing some of their star players, the Nizams secured a victory today. But they will curse their luck for not having their star players in the previous match against Jamshedpur FC. A win there could have given them a chance of winning the league shield.

#3 Mumbai City FC lose the plot midway into the season

Cassio managed to secure an assist today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC had a fantastic start to the season, winning five of their first six games and making it 15 points from their first six games.

It looked like the Islanders were running away with the league at the start as they decimated almost every opponent that came their way.

In the seventh game of the season, however, the Islanders faced Kerala Blasters, who defeated them 3-0. After their dream run in the first six games, the Islanders secured just four points from their next seven games. This hampered their chances of retaining the league shield and ISL 2021-22 trophy.

In their last five games of the season, they secured just six points and won just two games. They lost three crucial games against sides who were chasing the league shield and playoff spots. This includes Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters and now Hyderabad FC.

With Saturday's defeat, the Islanders have failed to make it to the playoffs after doing the double last season.

#2 Kerala Blasters make it to the playoffs after Mumbai City FC's defeat

Mourtada Fall's goal wasn't enough to secure a playoff spot for the Islanders (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters have confirmed their spot in the playoffs after Mumbai City FC lost their final game against the Nizams. Mumbai City FC missed their talisman Ahmed Jahouh at a crucial junction of the season due to injury. His absence was a primary reason for them not making it to the playoffs.

On Saturday, Mumbai City FC put on a lackluster display and was totally outplayed by Hyderabad FC. The Islanders managed just two shots on target. With such performances at a crucial junction, Mumbai City FC failed to retain both their titles.

#1 Hyderabad FC finish the league phase in style

Joel Chinaese and Javier Siverio both were superb today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC's chances of winning the league shield were quashed after their defeat to league leaders Jamshedpur FC in the previous game. However, the Nizams secured their spot in the playoffs some time back, and today's game was all about trying to finish the league phase on a high.

The win today against the Islanders showcased what the Nizams have done this season. They finished off their league phase in style with a victory against the former champions.

Last season's league champions Mumbai City FC secured nine points less than the previous season. Meanwhile, the Nizams secured nine more points than last season. They missed out on a playoff spot narrowly the previous season. This season, they were the first team to secure a place in the playoffs.

