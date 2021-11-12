ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC SWOT Analysis

Hyderabad FC were one of the finest performers in the ISL 2020-21 and will be aiming to go one step forward in the upcoming season and feature in their first-ever playoffs.

The Nizams have made some key foreign signings that will lay the foundation for a talented young squad to prosper. With the introduction of the four-foreigner rule in the ISL, the Nizams are one of the key favorites to finish in the upper half of the table, courtesy of their Indian players.

Strengths

Hyderabad FC's biggest strength is the immense squad depth at the disposal of Manuel Marquez. They have numerous talented youngsters alongside experienced ISL campaigners, especially in midfield which provides the Spanish head coach with lots of options to choose from. The Nizams also bring in a very unknown group of strikers to the fore which can surprise the opposite teams.

While Aaren D'Silva and Javier Siverio are the latest additions to the squad, the likes of Rohit Danu could also spring a surprise. Hyderabad FC will also depend on the experience of Thangboi Singto to get the best out of their young players, which essentially was one of the many reasons for a superb second season in the ISL for the Nizams.

Hyderabad FC will depend on their young squad to deliver

Weaknesses

While new faces in the striking line-up can be an advantage, it could be a problem as well. While Joel Chianese impressed in the previous season, only Bartholomew Ogbeche can be termed as a proven striker in the ISL. Hyderabad FC also seemingly lack back-up options in central defense.

Chinglensana Singh and Juanan will be the front runners to lead the side at the back but the club do not have reliable replacements on the bench to cater to possible injuries.

Hyderabad FC's over-dependence on young players can also backfire due to lack of experience in handing pressure, especially in crunch matches, by the end of the season. Hyderabad FC had to go through a spell of no wins the previous season and that was especially due to the dearth of big names in the squad.

Opportunities

The club will once again have the opportunity to showcase what they can achieve by promoting a crop of talented young players. Hyderabad FC fell short of making it to the play-offs at the fag end of the season in the previous edition and will be looking to go one step forward.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



Our exciting pre-season clash 🆚️ NorthEast United ended in a 1-1 draw today.



Halicharan Narzary with our goal... 💪



#ThisIsOurGame #HFCPreseason 🙌 90 more crucial minutes under our belt!Our exciting pre-season clash 🆚️ NorthEast United ended in a 1-1 draw today.Halicharan Narzary with our goal... 💪 #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 🙌 90 more crucial minutes under our belt!Our exciting pre-season clash 🆚️ NorthEast United ended in a 1-1 draw today.Halicharan Narzary with our goal... 💪#ThisIsOurGame #HFCPreseason #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 https://t.co/WB1vKNgucC

Threats

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manuel Marquez's men like to play with the ball at their feet and are a highly possession oriented team. They might struggle to implement their ideas on the pitch against teams with similar tactical approach like FC Goa.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee