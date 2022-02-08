Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL match?

Hyderabad FC are scheduled to play ATK Mohun Bagan in match no. 85 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the AThletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The two heavyweights have clashed earlier this season. The Green and Maroon Brigade striker David Williams gave his side an early start after a quick build-up right from kick-off. It took the side 12 seconds to put the ball in the net.

But Juan Ferrando's men bottled their lead after Bartholomew Ogbeche scored. The intensity of the match was high and both Spaniards could not hold onto their emotions at the break. The match ended 2-2.

The Nizams are coming off the back of a 5-0 win against NorthEast United FC and seem to be the most dominant side in the league at the moment. The Mariners collected a point against Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-head

The two sides have previously squared off on three occasions, with all three fixtures ending in a draw.

Matches played: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 0

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan: News from the ATK Mohun Bagan camp is mostly positive without any major injuries.

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams have no fresh injury concerns.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

This is a fixture that is quite difficult to predict. The Nizams have been lethal in their last few matches while the Mariners have not been too bad under Juan Ferrando either.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Edited by Diptanil Roy