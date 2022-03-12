Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL match?

Hyderabad FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan in their first leg semi-final clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The two have been close competitors this season. In their two matches so far, one ended in a draw while the other ended on a positive note for the Mariners.

Juan Ferrando's side recently lost out on winning the ISL Shield after going down against Jamshedpur FC in the final game of the league stage. The Nizams shared the same fate against the Men of Steel before winning against Mumbai City FC.

Both teams will now be looking to win the ISL trophy to make up for the earlier losses. The Mariners have been at this stage before and are aware of the pressure that surrounds this stage of the competition. The Nizams, on the the other hand, have made it to this stage for the first time in their history.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

The teams have been fairly competitive against each other, not allowing the opponent to get away with a win on most occasions. However, the Green and Maroon Brigade registered a win in the second leg tie against the Nizams during the league phase.

Matches played: 4

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

As always, this tie promises to be a thrilling encounter with both sides looking for redemption after missing out on the ISL Shield. Going into this match though, one tends to favour the Mariners. But they will have to play to their potential, otherwise, the Nizams are more than capable of turning the tables.

Prediction: Hyderabad 1-2 Mohun Bagan

