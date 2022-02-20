Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC defeated FC Goa 3-2 at the Bambolim Ground in Goa in Match 95 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

It was a must-win game for Hyderabad FC in their hunt for the league winners' shield, with ATK Mohun Bagan securing a point against Kerala Blasters earlier in the day.

FC Goa had just pride to play for in the game today, having had their playoff hopes dashed already.

The Gaurs went searching for the early goal. At the same time, the Nizams took a more mature, calm, and composed approach to the game.

Bartholomew Ogbeche gave Hyderabad FC the lead in the 25th courtesy of a header from an Asish Rai cross. Jorge Ortiz then scored in the 35th minute from a brilliantly placed shot to give the Gaurs the equalizer.

Hyderabad went into the break the happier side after Ogbeche scored a beauty in the 41st minute to give the Nizams the lead.

The second half started with Manolo Marquez Roca's men trying to increase their lead while the Gaurs looked to attack them on the counter. Joao Victor scored from long range to help Hyderabad FC go two goals up in the 70th minute. FC Goa scored in the 73rd minute with a Devendra Murgaonkar header from a Brandon Fernandez cross.

Hyderabad FC reclaimed the top spot in the league table with the win, while FC Goa stayed in ninth position. On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Bartholomew Ogbeche proves his worth yet again as he becomes ISL top-scorer

Ogbeche scored a brace today to secure the victory for the Nizam's (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bartholomew Ogbeche started the game as the league's top scorer this season with 14 goals from 15 games. However, he did trail Sunil Chhetri by a goal in the all-time leading goal scoring chart. He equalized the Indian captain's tally of 50 goals in the 25th minute with a brilliant header from an Asish Rai cross.

The Nigerian striker then leapfrogged Chhetri in the 41st minute when he scored a beauty from a distance. His clinical finishes have been crucial for Hyderabad FC as they aim to clinch the league winner's shield.

#3 FC Goa's defense falters at crucial moments

Leander had issues dealing with Hyderbad FC's wingers (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa played with Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Savior Gama and Leander D'Cunha in defense. The four were ok for most parts of the game but failed to cover their man in crucial moments, allowing Hyderabad FC space in the final third. The Nizams used that opportunity to score thrice today and secure the victory.

FC Goa had major issues containing Bartholomew Ogbeche as he almost always found space between the defenders to trouble FC Goa. Their defending from crosses was also poor today.

Gaurs goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh also had a poor game today. He could have done better for Hyderabad's second and third goals.

#2 Hyderabad FC are still the team to beat in ISL 2021-22

FC Goa's attack showcased good football (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC reclaimed top spot in the league table with today's victory. They had slipped down to second after ATK Mohun Bagan drew with Kerala Blasters in the first game of the evening.

The Nizam's now have 32 points from 17 games. However, they have showcased some brilliant football this season. They also have the highest goal difference in the league, scoring 39 goals and conceding just 18.

The Nizams will want to improve their gameplay in the final few minutes of the game as they look susceptible during the last few minutes.

#1 FC Goa's attack gives them hope for next season

FC Goa players celebrate Jorge Ortiz's goal. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

While FC Goa did have issues in front of goal at the start of the season, they managed to overcome them with time, scoring 25 goals in the process; more than teams in the top four have scored. Their defense, though, hasn't been able to complement the attack.

The return of Brandon Fernandes has provided the Gaurs with more options up front. The Goan-born midfielder provided an assist today, showing just how much the Gaurs had been missing his presence in the eleven.

Jorge Ortiz and Albert Noguera have also been in fine form this season, and it is something the Gaurs will be looking to work with next season.

