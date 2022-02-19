Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

FC Goa will lock horns with league leaders Hyderabad FC in Match No. 95 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Manolo Marquez has done a fantastic job with Hyderabad FC this season. The Nizams have won four of their last five games, losing only one. They won their last match 2-1 against Bengaluru FC and currently top the table with 29 points from 16 games.

The team has a dominant attacking set-up that poses a threat to all defensive lines. The Nizams also have a strong defense and have shown stability and consistency throughout the season.

The Goan outfit, meanwhile, is having a difficult time navigating through the current ISL season. With 18 points from 17 games, the Derrick Pereira-coached team is presently ninth in the standings.

Hyderabad FC will attempt to consolidate their position at the top of the table, while FC Goa will try to keep the season alive in difficult conditions.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

Hyderabad FC have squared off against FC Goa on five occasions. FC Goa have emerged victorious thrice while the remaining two fixtures ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 5

Hyderabad wins: 0

Goa wins: 3

Draws: 2

Top scorers in the current season

FCG - Jorge Ortiz (seven goals in 13 matches)

HFC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (14 goals from 13 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

FCG - Naveen Kumar (one clean sheet in three matches)

HFC- Laxmikant Kattimani (one clean sheet in 11 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 36, Dheeraj Singh - 26 (FCG)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia - 1105 (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez - 810 (FCG), Joao Victor (HFC) - 602, Chinglensana Singh - 545.

Most Interceptions: Edu Bedia - 31 (FCG), Joao Victor (HFC) - 27, Akash Mishra - 32 (HFC)

Most Tackles: Ivan Gonzalez - 65 (FCG), Alberto Noguera - 72 (FCG), Akash Mishra (HFC) - 65, Ashish Rai (HFC) - 58.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's match? Hyderabad FC FC Goa 1 votes so far