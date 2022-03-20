Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will lift the ISL Trophy?

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Having missed out on the ISL Shield, the Nizams will be determined to add a piece of silverware to their collection after making it this far for the first time in their history.

They put up an amazing defensive performance against ATK Mohun Bagan in their second-leg semi-final to defend a 3-1 lead from the first leg. Although the Mariners broke the deadlock with a Roy Krishna goal in the second half, it wasn't enough to stop HFC from securing a final berth.

The Tuskers, meanwhile, are also highly motivated after making it to this stage of the competition after six long years of waiting. Ivan Vukomanovic's men ousted ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 aggregate score. Pronay Halder's equalizer in the second leg wasn't enough to get the Red Miners back into the pursuit for a double.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

The two ISL teams have evenly split their six meetings. The last showdown between the two teams this season ended 2-1 in favor of the Nizams.

Matches played: 6

HFC wins: 3

KBFC wins: 3

Draws: 0

Team News

The Nizams should have most of their players available.

From KBFC, Sahal Abdul Samad, who scored the winner in the first-leg semi-final, is expected to miss this clash due to a hamstring injury. Adrian Luna's availability for this match is still in question.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

Manolo Marquez's side are hungry for glory after having failed to lift the ISL Shield and will look to make amends for it by winning the ISL Trophy. Meanwhile, the Yellow Tuskers will not want to return home empty-handed after making it to this stage after six years. However, Sahal's injury has been a blow for them.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee