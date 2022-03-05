Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Hyderabad FC will take on Mumbai City FC in Match No.108 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a shock defeat for the Islanders.

The Nizams lost their season-opener against Chennaiyin FC while the Islanders thrashed FC Goa. However, it was a reversal of fortunes in the first-leg encounter between the two as it ended in a 3-1 win in favor of Manolo Marquez' side.

The Nizams have already qualified for the semis. But Manolo Marquez's side will be looking to get a better position amongst the tough 4.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Islanders is still up for grabs. Des Buckingham's side have a chance to qualify if they win their match and Kerala Blasters FC lose theirs against FC Goa.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

The two ISL teams have met each other in this competition on five occasions, with the Nizams recording just one win that came in the first-leg tie this season. The Islanders have won twice, while two other fixtures ended in draws.

Matches played: 5

Mumbai City FC wins: 2

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

Draws: 2

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

This clash will be an epic encounter between the two sides. The Nizams will want to earn a better position in the table while the defending champions are pursuing a play-off berth.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

