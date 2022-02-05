Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC: 4 things we learned

Kerala Blasters FC got back to winning ways by defeating NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League on Friday. However, victory for Ivan Vukomanovic's side came at the cost of Ayush Adhikari. Replacing the suspended Puitea, the midfielder was sent off in the 70th minute after receiving a second yellow for a tackle on Hernan Santana.

The win saw Kerala Blasters FC rise up the table to second position behind league leaders Hyderabad FC. They are now just three points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

The game started with the two sides looking evenly balanced. But the second half had a completely different story to tell. Kerala played confidently against NorthEast United FC and as a result managed to secure three points even after going a man down.

On that note, let's take a look at the top four things from the match:

#4 NorthEast United FC look like a side without a philosophy

In any competitive arena, everyone wants a slice of victory. It can't be said that NorthEast United FC and Khalid Jamil have different plans. But since the start of the season, Jamil has been unable to instill an idea or a binding structure into the side.

Even on occasions when they are ahead of their opponents, they are seen to be playing scrappy football that is based on individual brilliance. This has backfired whenever a team with an organized structure has taken the field against the Highlanders.

It was a similar case against the Yellow Tuskers, who were organized in defense even after going a man down.

#3 Kerala Blasters FC's attacking-quartet in form

One important factor for Kerala Blasters FC performing in the manner in which they are is the brilliance of their attacking line-up. The quartet consisting of Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz have clicked very well together.

The one-touch build-up by the Yellow Tuskers' players has breached opposition defenses with ease and allowed them to be menacing in the final third.

#2 NorthEast United FC's inconsistency in team selection

Ever since the start of the campaign, NorthEast United have been plagued with plenty of injuries and Covid-19 related problems. They have forced Khalid Jamil to field a different set of players in almost every game.

Initially, it was injuries to Federico Gallego, Patrick Flottmann and Khassa Camara that became an issue. Recently, there was an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp.

The inconsistency in the NorthEast United FC line-up has created lapses in communication and understanding between the players. It is evident in the lack of structure on the pitch as well.

#1 Balance between young and experienced in the Kerala Blasters FC squad

A balance between youth and experience always works in favor of a football team. Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC can be considered perfect examples of this. This combination adds to the flair and solidarity among the players in different positions.

The centre-back pairing, consisting of Marko Leskovic and Ruivah Hormipam, bring both flavors out for Ivan Vukomanovic's side. It will be interesting to see how much of the core team is retained at the beginning of next season.

Edited by Aditya Singh