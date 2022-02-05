Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC: Players Ratings

10-man Kerala Blasters FC managed to defeat NorthEast United FC in a close encounter in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

The match was evenly balanced during the first 45 minutes.

Kerala Blasters FC then scored in the 62nd minute before going a man down after Ayush Adhikari saw a second yellow in the 70th minute. However, NorthEast United FC were unable to take advantage of this situation and paid the price yet again.

Goals by Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vasquez sealed the deal for the Blasters. Mohamed Irshad's consolation goal was too late to cause any trouble for Kerala Blasters FC.

Here are the player ratings from the match:

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill (6): Gill, who started out as Albino Gomes' replacement at the club, has taken over the position since his predecessor was sidelined with an injury. The young boy was quick to grab everyone's attention with his heroics under the crossbar. Although his on-the-ball technique needs more adjustment, he is a figure at the back and keeps opposition chances at bay.

Ruivah Hormipam (6.5): The young defender has been a wall at the back alongside Leskovic. Ruivah Hormipan has a tenacity to go 1v1 against opposition attackers and often gets the better of them.

Marko Leskovic (6.5): Marko has been a little rusty since his return to the pitch following a two-week quarantine. But he has continued to be a force in the Kerala Blasters FC defense.

Nishu Kumar (6): Nishu Kumar was comparatively quieter than other days. His overlapping runs, which generally add to Kerala Blasters FC's attacks, were comparatively lesser.

Harmanjot Khabra (6): Harmanjot has been consistent for the Blasters this season. His averages have been at a satisfactory level

Jeakson Singh (6): Part of a double-pivot in midfield, Jeakson Singh has been a figure in the center of the park.

Ayush Adhikari (6): Deployed as a replacement for the suspended Puitea, Ayush Adhikari was comfortable on the ball but made poor decisions off it. His positioning during Kerala Blasters FC's defensive phases asked a lot of questions

Adrian Luna (6.5): Adrian has been one of the most consistent players for Ivan Vukomanovic's side. The amount of ground he covers in every game is a sight for many to enjoy.

Sahal Abdul Samad (6): Sahal had a decent game. His decision-making on some occasions lacked conviction.

Alvaro Vasquez (7): His playmaking skills are an absolute asset to the Yellow Tuskers. But his long-range stunner against NorthEast United will surely be a contender for the Goal of the Season.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz (7): His work-rate is highly effective for the Yellow Tuskers.

Substitutes:

Enes Sipovic (6): Came on to provide defensive solidarity to the Blasters. Had a good game.

Sandip Singh (6): Sandip had a decent game. Made no significant impact.

Denechandram Meitei (6): Had a decent game. Made no significant impact.

Vincy Barreto (6): Came on to replace Sahal Abdul Samad and add more pace to the wings. He had a good game keeping Gurjinder in his place.

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy (5.5): Subhasish Roy has had a nightmare in between the sticks for NorthEast United FC. His positioning cost them the game against Kerala Blasters FC.

Mashoor Shereef (5.5): Mashoor Shereef has been highly inconsistent for Khalid Jamil's side. The defender failed to hold his ground in 1v1 situations and has a habit of committing early.

Zakaria Diallo (6): The constant change of partner has cost him his efficiency. Diallo's performance has not been poor, but communication lapses have affected his performance.

Gurjinder Kumar (5.5): Time and time again Gurjinder Kumar has proved that he lacks the mettle to show up for the Highlanders on the big occasion.

Mohamed Irshad (6): Irshad had a decent performance. Scored a consolation goal for NorthEast United FC.

Joe Zoherliana (5.5): His decision making was not up to the mark and that convinced his gaffer to take him off.

Pragyan Gogoi (5.5): Pragyan had a poor game against the Yellow Tuskers.

Hernan Santana (7): Hernan Santana is a gem for Khalid Jamil. The midfielder has been at the initiation point of everything that happens for NorthEast United FC. He makes them tick.

Marco Sahanek (6.5): Marco has had a good game and is playing to is best for the Highlanders. Unfortunately, his actions aren't bearing favorable outcomes.

Suhair Vadakepeedika (6.5): Suhair is a fighter. Whether it is attacking or defending, Suhair VP makes up for any mistakes he makes and has been doing so consistently.

Marcelo Pereira (6.5): Marcelinho has tried to be an impactful player since his arrival but has not been very effective for NorthEast United FC.

Substitutes

Provat Lakra (6): Even though he had a decent game, Provat Lakra failed to cope up to the requirements of the game.

Imran Khan (6): Imran had a decent outing for NorthEast United FC side but was not as creative as he usually is.

Gani Nigam (6): Had a decent game. Made no significant impact

Deshorn Brown (6): Deshorn made a comeback after a decent period on the sidelines. But his comeback wasn't very eventful by his standards.

