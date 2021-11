ISL 2021/22 Kerala Blasters FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC will go up against ATK Mohun Bagan in their season opener on November 19. The Blasters will look to start their ISL 2021/22 campaign with a victory against last season's runner-up.

The club finished 10th last season with 17 points, having won only three games. They lost nine matches, while their remaining eight group stage fixtures ended in draws.

ISL 2021/22: Kerala Blasters FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 19 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

November 25 vs NorthEast United FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

November 28 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim- 7:30 pm

December 5 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 12 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 19 vs Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 22 vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 26 vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 2 vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 9 vs Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

Where to watch Kerala Blasters FC's matches?

Fans can watch the Blasters in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Kerala Blasters FC squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Enes Sipovic, Masko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Alvaro Vazquez.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee