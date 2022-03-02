ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC's Harmanjot Singh Khabra fined, suspended for two matches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has handed Kerala Blasters FC defender Harmanjot Singh Khabra a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakhs. The 33-year-old was found guilty of 'hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball' during an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter against Hyderabad FC.

The decision comes after Khabra was charged with 'violent conduct' in a match against the Nizams last month. Upon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF body issued a show-cause notice to the player.

According to the league's statement, in his written response, Khabra regretted "making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game and it was never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora."

The AIFF Committee handed down its verdict on Tuesday. Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC's last two ISL league matches this season - against Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Should the Yellow Tuskers make their way into the semi-finals, the veteran defender will again be eligible for selection.

