×
Create
Notifications

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC's Harmanjot Singh Khabra fined, suspended for two matches

Harmanjot Singh Khabra has been found guilty of &lsquo;hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball&#039; during Kerala Blasters&#039; match against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: Twitter/harman_khabra)
Harmanjot Singh Khabra has been found guilty of ‘hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball' during Kerala Blasters' match against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: Twitter/harman_khabra)
Sayantan Guha
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 02, 2022 06:32 PM IST
News

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has handed Kerala Blasters FC defender Harmanjot Singh Khabra a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakhs. The 33-year-old was found guilty of 'hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball' during an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter against Hyderabad FC.

The decision comes after Khabra was charged with 'violent conduct' in a match against the Nizams last month. Upon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF body issued a show-cause notice to the player.

While I'm disappointed that I'll not be on the pitch today, I'll be watching and cheering you on like every single @kbfc_manjappada does on every matchday! Let's go all out. Let's do this for the hard work we've put in and for @kbfc_manjappada #BlessedAndGrateful https://t.co/F1mrmnb1tz

According to the league's statement, in his written response, Khabra regretted "making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game and it was never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora."

The AIFF Committee handed down its verdict on Tuesday. Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC's last two ISL league matches this season - against Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Should the Yellow Tuskers make their way into the semi-finals, the veteran defender will again be eligible for selection.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Steffi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी