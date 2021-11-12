ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC SWOT analysis

The title wait continues for fan-favourites Kerala Blasters who will aim for the elusive trophy in the upcoming 2021-22 ISL season. The franchise has had an extensive pre-season program and comprises an exciting bunch of new signings this season.

Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic brings in a new style and philosophy, and will have his task cut out when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener on November 19.

Strengths

Kerala Blasters start the ISL season following an unsuccessful outing in the Durand Cup. While the Durand Cup results might have seemed discouraging for Kerala Blasters fans, the experience certainly did more good than harm. The Men in Yellow have already had the opportunity to play as a unit in a competitive atmosphere which will be crucial.

Vukomanovic has said his players thrive under pressure, which could be beneficial towards the end of the season. Familiarity among players will be key at the start of the season, allowing the team to settle down quickly.

The Blasters also have a diverse midfield studded with young Indian talent. The Serbian manager will have a lot of options to choose from. The arrival of Harmanjot Khabra will bolster the Blasters in the defensive midfield area, which has been a weakness over the past few seasons.

Weaknesses

With just Rahul KP retaining his place up front, the Blasters have brought in the likes of strikers Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyetlshena and Jorge Diaz, among others, to find the net.

The new arrivals have not been regulars in competitive football the past season, which could be a problem in the latter part of the season. The defensive line-up also lacks established names and the club will need Enes Sipovic to use his ISL experience to marshal the back.

Marko Leskovic and Enes Sipovic will marshal the central defence for Kerala Blasters

Opportunities

Kerala Blasters have missed out on the top prize since their formation in 2014 despite setting up a competitive team every single season and making it to the final on two occasions. They really have nothing to lose after a disastrous 2020-21 campaign. The opportunities are endless for Vukomanovic to become a hero and at least make it to the playoffs.

Threats

Teams like Mumbai City, FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will be eyeing wins across both legs against Kerala Blasters due to the sheer difference in standards in quality between the teams.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan