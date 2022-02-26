Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in match no.102 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Yellow Tuskers will look to overcome the disappointment they've had in their last two games, a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan and defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC. This resulted in the Tuskers losing important points and also dropping out of the play-off berth.

The Marina Machans have had an even tougher time, losing two out of their last six games and drawing four. The state of both sides means that Ivan Vukomanovic's side will come out hunting for all three points in order to regain their lost position.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 17 previous occasions. The Yellow Tuskers have come away with three points on four occasions while the Marina Machans have been able to do so on six occasions. The remaining seven outings have ended with both ISL teams sharing the spoils.

Matches played: 17

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 4

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Draws: 7

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

The encounter heavily tilts in favor of the Yellow Tuskers, who have the ability to upset any side in the competition and will be hungry to regain lost status. But in the recent past, teams who are out of the equation have used these games to earn a reputation and have troubled sides above them in the table.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC

