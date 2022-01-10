Kerala Blasters FC 1 vs 0 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings as the Yellow Tuskers go top of the table

Kerala Blasters FC beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 in match no. 55 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

It was a nail-biting clash for both sides. The Yellow Tuskers showed intent right from the first whistle and took advantage of Hyderabad FC's slow start. Alvaro Vazquez's close range strike gave Kerala Blasters FC the lead in the final moments of the first half.

The Nizams stepped up in the second half but were incapable of breaching the Blasters' defense. Improvements made by Kerala Blasters FC players under the leadership of Ivan Vukomanavic showed in their performance.

Here are the players' ratings from the clash between the Yellow Tuskers and the Nizmas.

Kerala Blasters FC Player Ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill (7): Replacing Albino Gomes in goal, the young keeper has managed to be a rock-solid figure in between the sticks for the Blasters.

Ruivah Hormipam (7): Ruivah Hormipam showed great maturity as a centre-back partnering Marko Leskovic. Some of his clearances made the difference between the two sides defensively.

Marko Leskovic (7): Leskovic has been a leader on the pitch for Ivan Vukomanovic's side. The central defender has shown immense character in both the attacking and defending phases.

Jessel Carneiro (6.5): Carneiro played a decent game. He was clever when pressed into tight spaces.

Harmanjot Khabra (6.5): Harmanjot displayed how experience can be used along with physical fitness. He kept Aniket Jadhav silent for most of the game.

Abdul Sahal Samad (6.5): Sahal is yet to reach peak performance under Vukomanovic but the player has shown glimpses of his abilities.

Jeakson Singh (7): The central midfielder has been key in disrupting the opposition's ball progression and helping the team in transitions.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (6.5): Puitea had a good game against Hyderabad FC.

Adrian Luna (8): Adrian Luna not only creates opportunities for his teammates but also covers a lot of ground. The attacker made some defense-slicing passes for the Blasters.

Alvaro Vazquez (8): Scorer of the all-important goal for Kerala Blasters FC, Vazquez was relentless off-the-ball.

Jorge Diaz (7): Jorge Diaz was a very good partner to Vazquez. He made some bad choices in the final third which otherwise could have changed the picture of the game.

Substitutes:

Sandeep Singh (6): He gave away a lot of cheap fouls near the Kerala Blasters FC box.

Nishu Kumar (6): Nishu played a good game and was effective as a replacement.

Sanjeev Stalin (6): Sanjeev had a decent game but looked a little rusty because of the lack of game time.

Chencho Gyltshen (6): Chencho tried to involve himself more into the game than his previous appearances.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani (6.5): This season has been a revelation for Laxmikant Kattimani. The Hyderabad FC custodian has been a wall between the sticks for Manolo Marquez's side.

Asish Rai (6): Asish Rai had a decent game. He made no significant impact on the game.

Chinglesana Singh (5.5): His lapse in communication with Juanan caused Kerala Blasters FC forward to gain momentum in the final third.

Juanan (5.5): Juanan had a poor outing against Kerala Blasters FC.

Akash Mishra (6.5): Akash had a good game. The Hyderabad FC left-back was more penetrative than his colleagues on the right.

Joao Victor (5.5): The Hyderabad FC skipper was extremely quiet against the Yellow tuskers.

Hitesh Sharma (6): Hitesh covered a lot of ground for the Nizams but was outmuscled by his opposite number on most occasions.

Nikhil Poojary (5.5): Nikhil Poojary was ineffective on the right flank and was majorly shut out by Jessel.

Edu Garcia (5.5): Edu was decent for Hyderabad FC.

Aniket Jadhav (6): Aniket was creative for Hyderabad FC but had a tough time against Harmanjot Khabra.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (5.5): Ogbeche was mostly kept quiet by Leskovic and did not pose too much of a threat in the Kerala Blasters FC box.

Substitutes:

Yasir Mohammad (6): Yasir was not very effective. He had a decent outing for the Hyderabad FC.

Sahil Tavora (6): Sahil did not seem like the same player he usually is on other days.

Seityasen Singh (5.5): Made no significant impact on the game.

Rohit Danu (5.5): The player who has been an asset to Hyderabad FC was comparatively silent against Kerala Blasters FC.

Javier Siverio (5.5): Javier had a poor day at the office.

Edited by Aditya Singh