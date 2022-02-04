Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will lock horns for a second time this season. The two will clash at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco in match no. 81 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Highlanders are coming off the back of a 5-0 defeat against Hyderabad FC in their last match. Despite reinforcements made in the January transfer window, Khalid Jamil's side were a mere audience to the dominance of the Nizams.

In the case of the Yellow Tuskers, Ivan Vukomanovic's side looked rusty against Bengaluru FC after being in quarantine for two weeks. They fell victim to them courtesy of a single goal.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other on 14 occasions in the last seven ISL seasons. While Kerala Blasters FC have five wins under their belt, NorthEast United FC have won on four occasions. There have also been five draws between the two teams.

The Highlanders ran out 2-0 winners in the previous game against Kerala Blasters last season.

Matches played: 15

NorthEast United FC wins: 4

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 5

Draws: 6

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted Line-ups

NorthEast United (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK); Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar; Marco Sahanek, Marcelo Pereira, Sehnaj Singh; William Lalnunfela, Imran Khan, VP Suhair.

Kerala Blasters FC (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Despite their loss against Bengaluru FC, the Blasters cannot be overlooked as a threat because of the fluidity in their approach. Ivan Vukomanovic will be relentless in pursuit of a victory to stabilize their position among the top 4. Khalid Jamil, on the other hand, will require a win to get out of the pit his side are currently in. Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Diptanil Roy