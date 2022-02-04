Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday as both teams failed to score the winning goal. The game was filled with close chances and both teams will be ruing the missed opportunities.

David Williams gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead early into the match after capitalizing on an error from Ahmed Jahouh. However, Pritam Kotal scored an own goal soon after, making it all square once again. The second half was evenly contested, but the Islanders and the Mariners could not find a goal.

With the draw, Juan Ferrando's side are now unbeaten in their last eight matches. Meanwhile, Des Buckingham and his men extended their winless run to seven matches, taking them further and further away from the title.

On that note, let's discuss the top four things we learned from the match.

Pritam Kotal's own goal hurts ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan could not have hoped for a better start against defending champions Mumbai City FC after the latter humiliated them 5-1 earlier this season. Goals have been hard to come by for the Islanders recently but David Williams gave his team the perfect start.

However, in the 24th minute, Bipin Singh whipped in a cross from the left flank and Pritam Kotal tried to head the ball away. However, he accidentally guided it towards his own goal and the ball went past Amrinder Singh, giving Mumbai City FC the equalizer.

The defender had a game to forget and will hope to come back stronger in the next match.

Mohamed Nawaz rescues Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC's defense was not up to the mark on certain occasions and allowed the opposition to come close to scoring. However, goalkeeper Mohamed Nawaz did well between the sticks to deny ATK Mohun Bagan more than one goal.

Nawaz had four saves in the match which kept his team in the match. In the first half, he pulled off a brilliant save to keep ATK Mohun Bagan from taking the lead.

Nawaz is not having a season as good as he would have hoped it to be. After Phurba Lachenpa replaced him in the starting XI, the Manipuri returned to the lineup today as Lachenpa was recovering from COVID-19.

However, this performance could go a long way in impressing the coach.

Mumbai City FC fail to score from open-play again

Mumbai City FC have now failed to score a single goal from open-play in their last four matches. This comes as a worrying sign for Des Buckingham as the competition for the top four becomes tougher.

The Islanders could not score a goal against SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC before they faced NorthEast United FC. In the 1-1 draw against the Highlanders, Ahmed Jahouh scored from the penalty spot to score for his team.

Against ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday, Mumbai City FC did not score a goal themselves and only had Pritam Kotal to thank for the solitary point.

ATK Mohun Bagan inch towards the top spot

The Mariners have overcome a few bumps this season to get back in contention for a spot at the top of the table. After Juan Ferrando took charge of the team, a bout of covid infections affected the squad.

A few fixtures were postponed due to the non-availability of a number of players and staff in the ATK Mohun Bagan contingent. They have now played 12 matches and earned 20 points.

Hyderabad FC are currently leading the rest of the teams with 26 points in 14 matches. If the Mariners win their next two matches, they will be on level terms with the Nizams.

Safe to say, the runner-ups from last season are not too far from being in the first place this time around.

