Mumbai City FC 1 vs 3 Hyderabad FC- 4 things we learned

Mumbai City FC, last season's ISL champions, played Hyderabad FC in their second match of the ISL 2021-22. Mumbai City FC came into the game with a 3-0 victory against FC Goa. Meanwhile their opponents Hyderabad FC came into the game with a 1-0 defeat against Chennaiyin FC.

Both sides wanted a victory to stay within reach of league toppers ATK Mohun Bagan.

The game started positively, with Mumbai City FC taking the lead in the sixth minute courtesy of an Ahmed Jahouh strike. Hyderabad FC equalized through a Joao Victor penalty in the 13th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Hyderabad FC were rewarded with a goal in the 53rd minute from a Bartholomew Ogbeche strike. The goal gave Hyderabad FC the breathing space they needed. After the second goal, they kept attacking while also controlling the game.

Rohi Dhanu made it 3-1 in the 82nd minute to secure victory for Hyderabad FC.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Mumbai City FC defense has issues

Mumbai City FC need to sort out their defence (Image Courtesy: ISL social media)

Mumbai City FC had a comfortable win in their first game of the season against FC Goa. The defense wasn't tested much in the first game. Today though, they were put to the test by Hyderabad FC.

The defense showed weakness today, and it was evident that the Islanders backline has issues that need to be sorted out.

The communication between Mourtada Fall and Rahul Bheke was weak. It is one point that Mumbai City FC need to rectify if they are to reach the heights of the previous season.

#3 Ahmed Jahouh shows his versatility in midfield

Jahouh gave Mumbai City FC the lead today (Image courtesy: ISL social Media)

Ahmed Jahouh is a player who is known to play as a defensive midfielder. Today though, the Mumbai City FC midfielder showed his versatility as he moved forward and created chances for the Islanders. He also got his name on the scoresheet in the sixth minute. Jahouh showcased his power and bulldozing ability while converting the opportunity.

His versatility will be something that will be used over the course of the season.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche shows his worth once again in the ISL

Ogbeche is a proven goalscorer in the ISL

Bartholomew Ogbeche is one player who has excelled for every team that he has played for in the ISL. From NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC to Hyderabad FC, he has been the man to go to for goals in the ISL.

The former PSG forward scored against his former side Mumbai City FC to give Hyderabad FC the lead in the second half.

Apart from the goal, Ogbeche was crucial to Hyderabad FC's attacking gameplay, and it is evident that the team depends a lot on him.

#1 Hyderbad FC showcase quality football to overcome Mumbai City FC

Joao Victor and Ogbeche scored to give Hyderabad a comfortable victoy (Image courtesy: ISL Social Media)

In the first game of the season, Hyderabad FC were unlucky to lose the game as they dominated the game from start to finish. Today, though, they made sure they converted the chances that came their way.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Last season they missed the playoffs by a whisker and impressed everyone with their gameplay. This year they are a big contender for the playoff spots. Seeing the way they are playing, it is safe to say they will give every team a run for their money.

Edited by Aditya Singh