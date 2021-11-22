ISL 2021/22 Mumbai City FC Preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Defending champions Mumbai City FC will commence their title defense campaign on November 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The Islanders will take on FC Goa in the opening encounter of the ISL 2021-22.

The Mumbai-based franchise had a fabulous run in the previous edition of the Indian Super League, having won two trophies in a single season. They won the ISL Shield, courtesy of finishing atop the points table at the end of the group stage.

They also won the ISL trophy, having defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the summit clash of the previous edition. Mumbai City FC are strong favorites to win the title this year and are a club to watch out for in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

ISL 2021/22: Mumbai City FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 22 vs FC Goa at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

November 27 vs Hyderabad FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 9:30 pm

December 1 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 4 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

December 9 vs Jamshedpur FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 15 vs Chennaiyin FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 19 vs Kerala Blasters at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 27 vs NorthEast United FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

January 3 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 7 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

Where to watch Mumbai City FC's matches?

Fans in India can watch Mumbai City FC's matches live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Mumbai City FC squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

Mumbai City FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar