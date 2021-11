ISL 2021/22 NorthEast United FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

One of last season's semi-finalists, NorthEast United FC will begin their ISL 2021/22 campaign against Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC on November 20.

Having finished third in the league stage last season, they made it to the playoffs but failed to reach the summit clash of the competition. The Highlanders will be eager to improve on their record and win their maiden ISL trophy this season.

ISL 2021/22: NorthEast United FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 20 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

November 25 vs Kerala Blasters FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

November 29 vs Chennaiyin FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 4 vs FC Goa at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 10 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 13 vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

December 17 vs SC East Bengal at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 21 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 27 vs Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

January 6 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

Where to watch NorthEast United FC's matches?

Fans in India can watch the Highlanders in action on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

NorthEast United FC squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy

Defenders: Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh

Forwards: Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela

NorthEast United FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee