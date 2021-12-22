NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

NorthEast United FC locked horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in Match no. 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday. Juan Ferrando was able to get off the mark on his first day as ATK Mohun Bagan's new manager with a 3-2 victory.

NorthEast United FC managed to draw first blood when Suhair Vadakkepeedika met a Mathias Coureur corner and sent it past Amrinder Singh. But an equalizer for ATK Mohun Bagan by Liston Colaco just before the half-time whistle changed the course of the game.

Two goals from ATK Mohun Bagan's attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous earlier in the second half sealed the deal for the Mariners. Mashoor Shereef scored a second for NorthEast United FC in the latter stages of the game.

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from this game:

#4 ATK Mohun Bagan needs to find balance between attack and defense

ATK Mohun Bagan managed to get away with a win. But the Green and Maroon brigade looked shaky during defensive transitions and were unable to get into compact shape.

One of the issues that needs immediate fixing is their defending in set-pieces. The Kolkata-based side conceded both goals from set-pieces.

The first of the two goals came from a Mathias Coureur corner that saw Highlanders forward Suhair getting ahead of Ashutosh Mehta and converting. The second goal came from substitute Mashoor Shereef. He found space inside the ATK Mohun Bagan box and turned in a low shot between Tiri's and Amrinder Singh's legs.

The Highlanders were able to create many more chances around the ATK Mohun Bagan goal but lacked the final touch to make them count.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan need to work on converting their chances

ATK Mohun Bagan looked a different side against NorthEast United FC. The Kolkata Giants kept possession of the ball and circulated it from one side to another in a bid to open up the Highlanders defense.

Up until the final third, the Green and Maroon brigade were comfortable in getting beyond the defensive lines of the opposition. However, in the final third, strikers Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco kept missing opportunities. Converting these chances could have taken the game away from the Highlanders.

#2 NorthEast United FC's list of injuries

NorthEast United FC have been dragging themselves from game to game without a complete set of foreigners at their service.

First, it was their key player Federico Gallego, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season. Defender Patrick Flottmann also missed a few matches in the initial stages of the season due to food poisoning. Star striker Deshorn Brown is yet to make a comeback from injury.

Against ATK Mohun Bagan, midfield general Khassa Camara's hamstring injury forced Khalid Jamil to make a change. The continued run of injuries has depleted NorthEast United FC. It has made it difficult for head coach Khalid Jamil to field a strong starting XI on a consistent basis.

#1 NorthEast United prey to stronger sides

NorthEast United FC have managed to win only two of their matches so far this season. One against FC Goa and the other against SC East Bengal. Most of their other clashes have ended in the Highlanders losing to sides that have been rated higher than them.

One of the reasons could be the lack of repeating names on the team-sheet because of injuries. The other could be a lack of the gaffer's ability to get on with the available resources. NorthEast United FC were a side that had caught the eye during the last edition of the ISL. But they are light years behind in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

