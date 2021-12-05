NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 4 things we learned

NorthEast United FC went up against FC Goa in match number 17 of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. They came out as 2-1 winners.

Both the Highlanders and the Gaurs needed to register a victory to open their winning accounts in the eighth edition of the ISL.

NorthEast United FC looked like a disfigured side after star midfielder Federico Gallego was sidelined for the entire season with an injury. Meanwhile, FC Goa's recruit, Airam Cabrera, is yet to find his scoring boots. His lack of form has made the FC Goa attack look shabby.

Both NorthEast United FC and FC Goa looked shaky defensively as they looked to capitalize on each other's weaknesses. The Highlanders opened the scoring with a Rochharzela strike which was soon canceled out by an Alexander Romario goal. A long-ranger from North East United FC defensive midfielder Khassa Camara deep in the second-half sealed the deal for the Highlanders.

Let's take a look at the 4 things we learned from this enticing encounter:

#4 NorthEast United FC missing Federico Gallego

The Uruguayan playmaker started the season on the bench for the Highlanders as he wasn't entirely match-fit. He started the game against Chennaiyin FC and instantly showed why the Highlanders missed him in their earlier encounters. He played some great football, creating good chances for NorthEast United.

Unfortunately for him and his team, he had to be stretchered off in the 24th minute because of a season-ending injury.

His absence was felt in midfield today. The Highlanders didn't create as much as they did when Gallego was on the field.

#3 FC Goa is lacking the ability to penetrate opposition defense

FC Goa's Romario Jesuraj celebrating after scoring against the Hughlanders (Image Courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa are known to be an attacking force in the modern day scenario of Indian football. They earned this reputation with their thrilling performances in the previous ISL edition. But currently, the status of the team looks light years away from their former self.

One of the reasons for this could be the departure of star striker Igor Angulo. He spearheaded the attack for Juan Ferrando's side last season and got himself the Golden Boot with 24 goals. His replacement, Airam Cabrera, was late to join FC Goa's training camp and is yet to shine for the Gaurs.

Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz are not patent forwards and are unable to disrupt opposition defensive setups and make something happen.

#2 NorthEast United FC's ability to be relentless

NorthEast United FC started with Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia and Mathias Coureur in attack. They were physically imposing and chased down opposition players during transition and made life difficult for the FC Goa players.

Mathias Coureur created plenty of chances for himself but was unlucky to get his name on the scoresheet. His long-ranger effort from halfway caught FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh off guard. It could have been a contender for the goal of the tournament had it gone in.

#1 NorthEast United FC's Mr. Claude Makelele

Since his inclusion in the NorthEast United FC side, Khassa Camara has been a key figure in the center of midfield. His role in the Highlanders setup is very similar to that of famous Chelsea defensive midfielder Claude Makelele.

Shielding the centre-backs and disrupting the opposition build-up in the final third are a few of his most important duties under Khalid Jamil. Yet the midfielder was able to score a screamer for the Highlanders that bagged a valuable three points for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC will face resurgent Odisha FC in their next ISL outing. Meanwhile FC Goa look to try and steal a win against SC East Bengal.

Edited by Aditya Singh