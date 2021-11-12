ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC SWOT Analysis

Odisha FC have amends to make in the upcoming ISL edition after a disastrous 2020-21 season. The club finished bottom of the league table and were the poorest defensive side in the ISL.

The arrival of new head coach Kiko Ramirez is a sign of optimism and positivity for Odisha FC. The club has a decent mix of young Indian talent and experienced foreign campaigners.

Strengths

Odisha FC conceded a number of goals in the previous season and rarely managed to get the three points due to a shaky defensive display throughout the 20 games. The club have brought in reinforcements at the back, including Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Lalruatthara and Victor Mongil among others, to add depth in defense.

Odisha FC certainly look way better as far as options at the back are concerned.

The East Coast side had to depend on the likes of Diego Mauricio to eke something out of the extraordinary to get points in the previous season due to a lack of support from other strikers upfront. Odisha FC have attempted to sort out the absence of strikers up front by bringing in the likes of Jonathan Cristian and Aridai Suarez to score goals.

Weaknesses

Despite a rejuvenated attacking line-up and new names in the defense, the midfield has remained stagnant with the same set of Indian youngsters available for selection.

While Javi Hernandez does provide some impetus, the likes of Paul Ramfangzauva, Isak Vanalruetfela and Vinit Rai are just not good enough to come out on top against other midfield combinations in the league. Odisha FC also run the danger of relying on their new strikers a little too much, especially after Diego Mauricio's solitary battles the previous ISL season.

Opportunities

The only way is up for Odisha FC and there is ample scope for improvement. The Kalinga side finished bottom of the group the previous season and will be hoping to make amends to the same. It is a huge opportunity for Kiko Ramirez to turn the tables around for Odisha FC and make a respectable season out of it. The onus will be on the barrage of young players in the squad to prove to other clubs their actual caliber.

Threats

The inexperienced midfield is likely to struggle while dealing with sides who like to retain possession and move the ball as quickly such as FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Odisha FC may have to sit back and hope to get the ball back in their own half to play some football of their own, or look to hit teams on the break.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee