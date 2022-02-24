Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Who will win today's ISL match?

Odisha FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in match no. 100 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Juggernauts are mathematically out of the competition but will turn up to ruin the party for the tournament favorites.

Odisha's Interim head coach Kino Garcia stated earlier that motivating his players is not an issue as the team is looking to improve in the ongoing season itself.

The Mariners, on the other hand, are currently five points behind league leaders Hyderabad FC but have two extra games in hand. After dropping points against Kerala Blasters FC, the Green and Maroon Brigade will look to get back to winning ways.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The Juggernauts have faced the Mariners thrice since making their debut last season. The Mariners won both ISL 2020-21 ties. The last meeting between the two sides in ISL 2021-22 ended in a goal-less draw.

Matches played: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

The Juggernauts can be expected to put up a tough fight against the Mariners to salvage whatever they can from the remainder of their season. Meanwhile ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has targeted a table-top finish for his side.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

