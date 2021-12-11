ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United - 4 things we learned

Odisha FC galloped into second spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with a 1-0 victory against NorthEast United on Friday. Thanks to a second-half winner from substitute Jonathas Cristian, the Juggernauts have now recovered from a blip against Kerala Blasters. They are now cruising towards a historic season.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have slipped to 9th in the points table after the loss. Khalid Jamil's men will only have a plethora of missed chances in the first half to blame. As Odisha went on with their signature possession football, NorthEast United pressed them into some errors in the initial minutes.

Chances popped up for the likes of Deshorn Brown, Rochharzela and Mathias Coureur in the Odisha final third. However, the Northeastern side failed to convert their early chances.

However, coming out in the second-half, Odisha tightened their defense and managed to up their game when in possession. Even without their star centre-back Hector Rodas, they forced NorthEast to take shots from unlikely angles.

Jonathas came on as a substitute for Liridon Krasniqi in the 62nd minute. In the 81st minute, he headed home the winner from a Moirangthem Thoiba Singh cross. Khalid Jamil and his men couldn't stitch together a reply to Odisha FC's goal.

Here are four things that we learned from the match:

4. Jonathas Cristian provides a strong 'Plan B' to Odisha FC

Coach Kiko Ramirez's side have shown the ISL that they are brave enough to take on teams without comprising their brand of football. But Odisha FC have often fallen victim to tactically superior teams due to this.

Teams that are better organized while pressing and quick on the counter have in the past broken through the possessional system laid down by Ramirez. They could have been punished against NorthEast as well had they taken their chances in the first half.

But with Jonathas Cristian coming on and scoring the winner tonight, Odisha can now rely upon him as 'Plan B'. When unable to breakthrough the opposition defense, Odisha can introduce Jonathas during those phases. They bombard the box with crosses in the old 'kitchen sink' formula.

3. NorthEast United FC still missing Federico Gallego's creativity

Federico Gallego could only play 25 minutes for the Highlanders in the ISL 2021-22 season. But his potential impact made waves across the NorthEast fanbase.

The Uruguayan playmaker started the season on the bench for the Highlanders as he wasn't match fit. He went on to start for NorthEast United in a 2-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC. Even in the early phases, Gallego oozed class with his ball progression and crafty passes.

But after just 24 minutes, Gallego had to be stretchered off because of a season-ending injury. Since then NorthEast United have looked toothless going forward and will soon need to find a replacement.

2. Kamaljit Singh shinning for Odisha FC between the sticks

With Odisha FC's defense often on the receiving end of heavy thumping, goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh's performance has gone under the radar.

The New Delhi-born shot-stopper tonight played a crucial role in sealing a victory for the Odisha side. Singh pulled off two crucial saves from inside the box that kept Odisha in the game during the first half. His handling of the ball and distribution didn't go unnoticed.

1. NorthEast United's scoring woes continue

To put things into perspective, NorthEast United had 19 goalward attempts in this match. Out of them only two were on target and they scored a grand total of zero goals.

With high-intensity pressing in the first half, Khalid Jamil's side looked to be on top. But the likes of Deshorn Brown and Mathias Coureur couldn't bury their chances.

Going forward, NEUFC have scored just five goals this season, the joint second-lowest in the league. Deshorn Brown's regular bouts with injuries haven't helped and neither has his poor finishing run.

If the Highlanders are to turn their season around, finishing off their chances will have to be their priority at this point.

Edited by Aditya Singh