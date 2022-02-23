"Playing against one of the best ISL teams has to be a big motivation for everybody" - Odisha FC head coach ahead of their clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC will lock horns with last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday in the second-leg meeting between the two teams at the Indian Super League (ISL). The two sides managed a goalless draw in their previous showdown earlier this season.

Odisha FC interim head coach Kino Garcia answered a few questions from the media ahead of their ISL clash against the tournament favorites. Garcia feels that he is now in a good position to lead the team after getting a closer look at how the players have shaped up under his leadership.

"Of course, we know the players better now," he said. "We know what they can give the team. Me and the coaching staff are also used to the ISL. I think we will continue to work to improve the players and better our performance."

The Spaniard believes that going up against one of the best teams in the ISL is enough to serve as motivation for the players.

"Playing against one of the best teams in the ISL has to be a big motivation for everybody," he said. "We drew against them in the first leg, so we have high expectations to try and get 3 points and finish close to the top spot."

Odisha FC head coach feels team has improved in defending set-pieces

The Juggernauts had one problem at the start of the season - defending set-pieces. Kino Garcia's side have steadily shown improvement in that aspect as the tournament progressed.

In that regard, Garcia said:

"We conceded goals in set-pieces in the initial parts of the tournament. In 7-8 matches after that, we conceded only 3 goals. Of course, we want to improve, but it's not a big number."

