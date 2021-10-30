ISL 2021/22 - Predicting the top 5 goalkeepers

Over the years, the ISL has seen lots of stunning goals being scored. Undoubtedly, such goals leave fans in awe, who keep watching them on repeat. However, many times such efforts are thwarted by goalkeepers who pull off saves which can prove to be match-winning.

Goalkeepers are crucial for the success of any team, and the same has been proven in the ISL time and again.

On that note, let’s have a look at five goalkeepers who can light up the ISL 2021-22 and battle it out on the Golden Glove chart.

#5 Mohammad Nawaz

Nawaz is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the country at his age. The 21-year-old made 10 appearances for the India U17 team, before being dropped from the final squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.

Nawaz was signed by FC Goa in 2018 and the custodian made a big role in Sergio Lobera’s set-up. He played 43 matches for the Gaurs, winning the ISL League Shield in the process.

Nawaz made the move to Mumbai City FC this season where he will replace club icon Amrinder Singh. He will have big shoes to fill and guard the poles for the Islanders.

#4 Dheeraj Singh

Dheeraj Singh rose to fame in 2017 after his superb display in the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India. Following that, he made his debut in the ISL with Kerala Blasters. After a forgettable season, ATK signed the youngster but he was benched for the majority of the season.

Having not found any minutes in the 2020-21 season with ATK Mohun Bagan, Dheeraj moved to FC Goa. He has played 13 matches under Juan Ferrando, including six in the AFC Champions League where he gained accolades for his performance. Dheeraj will look to continue the same form in the ISL, making him another goalkeeper to watch out for.

#3 Arindam Bhattacharya

Arindam Bhattacharya won the Golden Glove last season (Credits-ISL)

Even though ATK Mohun Bagan failed to win silverware last season, Bhattacharya got his hands on the Golden Glove trophy. The veteran goalkeeper kept 10 clean sheets last season and was instrumental in the Mariners' run to the final.

After making more than 60 appearances in total for ATK and later on for the merged entity ATK Mohun Bagan, Bhattacharya completed a move to arch-rivals East Bengal. This came after ATK Mohun Bagan roped in Amrinder Singh, who was expected to be the team's first-choice keeper.

With a new club and a new opportunity, Bhattacharya will be keen to retain his Golden Glove trophy.

#2 Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh led Mumbai City to the title last season (Credits-ISL)

Mumbai City FC’s icon through the years, Amrinder Singh, finally lifted his first trophy with the Islanders after playing 84 matches for them in his career. He was in incredible form last season, where he notched up 10 clean sheets while leading the team to the title. Following his performance, Singh attracted a mega five-year deal from ATK Mohun Bagan which the custodian couldn’t resist.

Currently India’s second-choice keeper in the national team, Amrinder is actively counted as one of India’s finest goalkeepers. His journey with the Mariners started with the AFC Cup in August, where he kept one cleansheet in the group stage. After missing out on the Golden Glove narrowly last season, Singh will be raring to get his hands on the trophy this time.

#1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has time and again proved why he is the best goalkeeper in the country. Sandhu has been playing for Bengaluru FC since 2017, making 77 appearances for the Blues in the ISL. He continues to play a big role in the club, securing cleansheets and keeping opposition strikers at bay.

Sandhu won the Golden Glove twice, in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He missed out on the award last time around after Bengaluru FC had a disappointing campaign. Sandhu's capabilities, though, cannot be doubted and he will be a big contender to win the Golden Glove this season.

