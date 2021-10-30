ISL 2021/22 - Predicting the top 5 goalscorers

The new Indian Super League (ISL) is finally around the corner. After India’s triumph in the SAFF Championship 2021, all eyes are set on the ISL 2021-22.

Similar to last season, this season, too, will be played behind closed doors in Goa inside a secure bio-bubble. Mumbai City FC were the victorious side last season when they lifted both the ISL League Shield and the ISL Trophy, creating history. The remaining 10 teams, though, will be determined to get their hands on the coveted silverware.

Last season saw nearly 300 goals in the entirety of the league. Most of them were scored by Mumbai City FC, who pumped in 39 goals, whereas FC Goa and NorthEast United FC finished with 33 goals each to their name. It was Igor Angulo, FC Goa’s main man, who won the Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals at the end of the season.

He was followed by Roy Krishna, who missed out on the award by a slight margin even after scoring the same number of goals. This year, all clubs have added firepower to their ranks and fans can expect a high number of goals throughout the season.

On that note, here are 5 players who could top the goal-scoring charts this season.

#5 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ogbeche won the ISL last season with Mumbai City FC (Credits-ISL)

Bartholomew Ogbeche is a well-established name in the history of the ISL. The Nigerian burst into the picture in 2018 when he signed for NorthEast United FC. He scored 12 goals for the Highlanders, leading them to their first-ever ISL playoffs. The following season, he moved to Kerala Blasters along with NorthEast United’s coach Eelco Schattorie.

Ogbeche only bettered his previous performance while donning the yellow jersey. While the Blasters had a forgettable season, the former PSG man had a brilliant individual season, scoring 15 goals. His performance didn’t go unnoticed as he made a move to Mumbai City FC last season. Ogbeche scored seven goals in the season and went on to win the double with the Islanders.

With invaluable experience and goal-scoring prowess in his side, Ogbeche signed for Hyderabad FC ahead of the upcoming season. Even though he is not on the younger side, he will continue to be a threat to other teams.

#4 Airam Cabrera

Airam Cabrera joined FC Goa.

FC Goa’s Director Of Football Ravi Puskur revealed that Cabrera has been on their radar for the past three seasons. Even though the Spanish forward hasn’t played in the La Liga, his number of goals in the second and third divisions of Spanish Football are astonishing.

In the 2013-14 season, Cabrera scored 23 goals in 32 matches for Cadiz CF. The following season, he again scored 15 goals for the side. Cabrera then moved on to play in the Polish league Ekstraklasa, where he scored 16 goals. In the 2018-19 season, he finished with a total of 14 goals to his name.

FC Goa have been spot on with their centre-forward selection so far, with Corominas and Igor Angulo being proof of the same. Cabrera is a poacher who can put the ball in the back of the net easily, and it will be interesting to see him playing for the Gaurs this season.

#3 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot last season (Credits-ISL)

Igor Angulo did not have a perfect end to the season with FC Goa. The Spaniard was dropped from the AFC Champions League squad by coach Juan Ferrando due to limitations on foreign players and other tactical reasons. This came even after Angulo netted 14 goals in the ISL, winning the Golden Boot.

Like three other foreigners last season, Angulo made the move from Goa to Mumbai and signed for the Islanders this season. Mumbai City FC will be playing in the AFC Champions League and the striker has been vocal about his desire to compete in the prestigious tournament.

With Mumbai playing a similar style of football to what Angulo played under Ferrando, we can expect a similar number of goals from him this season too.

#2 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna in action for ATKMB (Credits-ISL)

Roy Krishna has easily been one of the best signings in the history of ISL. The Fijian was signed by ATK for the 2019-20 season and went straight to business. In his first season in India, Krishna scored 15 goals and assisted six. ATK won the ISL, even though Krishna missed out on winning the Golden Boot by a whisker.

Last season, Krishna continued his form as he netted 14 goals and made eight assists in the ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan failed to win any silverware but the Fijian’s efforts were rewarded as he was presented with the Golden Ball award.

He started the current season with two goals in the AFC Cup group stage. Roy Krishna will be raring to score more in the upcoming edition of the ISL and finally win the Golden Boot, which has evaded him twice.

#1 Jonathas





Odisha FC announced the signing of experienced Brazilian Centre-Forward Jonathas Cristian de Jesus ahead of the upcoming Hero ISL 2021-22 season.

Jonathas is inarguably the biggest signing this season. Brought in by Odisha FC, the Brazilian replaces Diego Mauricio in the striker role who scored 12 goals last season. The Juggernauts had a disastrous campaign last season, which saw them sack their coach over insensitive comments and finish at the bottom of the table.

Jonathas has the experience of playing in three out of the five biggest leagues in the world. He represented Brescia Calcio and Torino FC in the Italian Serie A, Elche CF and Real Sociedad in the La Liga and Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga.

Jonathas has a total of 101 goals in his career. He is 32 years old, which means he still has a lot of fuel left in his tank. With his burly presence in the attack, all eyes will be on the Brazilian this season. It will be interesting to see if he can change the fortunes of Odisha FC this year.

