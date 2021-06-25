Reagan Singh extends contract with Chennaiyin FC

Manipur footballer Reagan Singh has committed his future to Chennaiyin FC until the end of the 2023 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club confirmed on June 25 (Friday).

Reagan Singh represented NorthEast United FC from 2015 to 2020 before he switched clubs. He made 70 appearances for the Highlanders before leaving the side to join the Chennai-based club ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the ISL.

In the 2020-21 edition of the ISL, Singh played 18 games for the Marina Machans and spent the entire 90 minutes in the middle on 17 occasions. He was only substituted once during the 75th minute when his side squared off against Bengaluru FC in their third match of the season.

Reagan Singh provided one assist during the previous edition of the league, which came against FC Goa in the 60th minute. This chance was converted by Lallianzuala Chhangte to give Chennaiyin FC a 2-1 lead in the game. However, FC Goa's Ishan Pandita found the net in stoppage time to level the scores at 1-1.

The experienced defender was booked six times during the ISL 2020-21. He was also suspended for the game against SC East Bengal after having accumulated four yellow cards from the first six games of the season.

Reagan Singh speaks about his future ambitions with the club

Reagan Singh thanked the Chennai-based club for showing faith in him during his debut season with them. Speaking about his future goals, Reagan Singh said he would focus on helping the club bag their third ISL trophy. Singh is also looking to win his first ISL trophy.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Chennaiyin family for believing in me. I feel proud to be part of one of the most successful teams in the country. I believe I contributed well and improved as a player in my first season," said an excited Reagan Singh after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

"My ambition now is to help the club lift their third ISL trophy and the first of my career. I will work hard and keep improving and I would also like to thank all our supporters for the unconditional support," added Reagan Singh.

