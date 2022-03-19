Statistical review of Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the ISL final

Kerala Blasters FC have impressed their fans with their performances in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. After disappointing their fans over the last few seasons, the club will look to get their hands on the ISL trophy this season.

Ahead of the summit clash against Hyderabad FC, here is a statistical review of the Kerala-based club for this season. Check out the pointers:

#1 How many goals have Kerala Blasters FC scored and conceded this season?

Kerala Blasters FC have scored 36 goals thus far this season. They are fourth in terms of goals scored, with Hyderabad FC (46), Jamshedpur FC (45), and ATK Mohun Bagan (39) ahead of the Tuskers.

Meanwhile, the Blasters have conceded 25 goals this season. Hyderabad FC (25) & Jamshedpur FC (23) are the only two clubs who have conceded fewer or some goals as compared to Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2021-22.

#2 Where did Kerala Blasters FC end up in the regular league stage to qualify for the play-offs?

Kerala Blasters FC finished fourth in the ISL table with 34 points, having won nine out of the 20 games they played this season. The club lost four and drew seven matches in the league phase.

#3 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Semi-Finals)

Kerala Blasters FC locked horns with Jamshedpur FC over two legs in the semi-finals. The first leg took place at the Fatorda Stadium on March 11.

Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal of the night in the 38th minute to guide the Blasters to a 1 - 0 victory.

During the second leg, on March 15 at the Tilak Maidan, Adrian Luna scored the first goal of the night, in the 18th minute. However, Jamshedpur FC's Pronay Halder scored a goal in the 50th minute to level the score at 1-1.

With an aggregate of 2-1, the Kerala-based club edged past Jamshedpur FC to make it to the final.

#4 Who had the most goals & assists for Kerala Blasters FC?

Jorge Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez are the joint top-scorers for KBFC this season. They have scored eight goals each.

Here's a look at who scored the most goals from KBFC:

Jorge Diaz: 8

Alvaro Vazquez: 8

Abdul Samad: 6

Adrian Luna: 6

Adrian Luna has the most assists for the club (7) this season.

Here's a look at who had the most assists from KBFC:

Adrian Luna: 7

Lalthathanga Khawlhring: 3

Edited by Diptanil Roy